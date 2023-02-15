Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New York, Clinton and Essex Counties. In Vermont, Washington, Orange, and Windsor Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west to southwest winds will develop tonight across portions of northern New York and Vermont resulting in downsloping winds along the eastern Adirondacks in to the western Champlain Valley and along the eastern slopes of the central and southern Green Mountains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&