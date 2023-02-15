BOYS
Ticonderoga 49
Northern Adirondack 45
Ticonderoga 49, Northern Adirondack 45
Northern Adirondack (45)
T. Lagree 1-0-2, B. Boulrice 7-0-16, A. Lambert 1-0-2, C. Damour 3-0-6, M. Boulrice 5-1-11, C. Magoon 2-2-6, S. King 0-0-0, H. Carter 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-3-45.
Ticonderoga (49)
C. Lauzon 0-0-0, L. Smith 0-0-0, A. Smith 2-0-4, T. Crammond 0-0-0, T. Montalbano 3-4-11, K. Vigliotti 6-2-16, B. Belden 1-0-2, G. Drinkwine 2-2-4, C. Perron 0-0-0. A. Swajger 5-2-12. TOTALS: 16-8-49.
Halftime- TCS, 20-18.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (2) B. Boulrice 2. Ticonderoga (3) Vigliotti 2, Montalbano.
Seton Catholic 40
Lake Placid 27
Seton Catholic 40, Lake Placid 27
Seton Catholic (40)
Guay 2-2-7, Shalton 0-0-0, DeJordy 6-2-14, Gao 1-1-4, Pearl 5-5-15, Grafstein 0-0-0, Hughes 0-0-0, Teraskos 0-0-0, Waldron 0-0-0, Battige 0-0-0. TODAY:14-10-40.
Lake Placid (27)
Colby 3-0-7, Cecunjanin 4-0-10, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 1-0-3, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 0-0-0, Wright 0-1-1, Jordon 1-1-3, Wood 1-1-3, Guerrero 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-3-27.
Halftime- LP, 18-17.
3-point field goals- Seton (2) Guay, Gao. Lake Placid (4) Cecunjanin 2, Hayes, Colby.
Keene 62
Indian Lake/Long Lake 32
Keene 62, Indian Lake/Long Lake 32
Indian Lake/Long Lake (32)
Strader 2-0-4, Bruso 5-2-12, Hosley 0-0-0, Stanton 0-1-3, Farr 2-2-10, Fraiser 1-0-2, Mack 0-1-1, Clark 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-3-32.
Keene (62)
Caito 1-1-3, Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 11-0-22, Gagnon 3-1-7, Robjent 0-0-0, Lopez 7-2-16, Jacobson 7-0-14. TOTALS: 29-4-62.
Halftime- KCS, 36-13.
3-point field goals- Indian Lake/Long Lake (3) Farr 2, Stanton.
GIRLS
Keene 48
Indian Lake/Long Lake 24
Keene 48, Indian Lake/Long Lake 24
Indian Lake/Long Lake (24)
Zumpano 2-0-6, 1-1-3, Cannan 1-0-2, 2-0-4, Stanford 0-4-4, Puterko 2-1-5. TOTALS: 8-6-24.
Keene (48)
Van Ness 1-0-2, Harmer 5-2-15, Buysse 8-2-19, Jones 2-1-5, A. Smith 1-3-5, Whitney 0-0-0, Tremblay 1-0-2, Nelson 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-8-48.
Halftime- KCS, 23-11.
3-point field goals- Keene (1) Buysse. Indian Lake/Long Lake (2) Zumpano.
Ticonderoga 53
Northern Adirondack 47
Ticonderoga 53, Northern Adirondack 47
Ticonderoga (53)
S. Johndrow 1-0-2, S. Dorsett 6-0-15, C. Mattison 4-0-8, H. Supten 1-0-3, B. Charboneau 0-0-0, S. Pound 0-0-0, K. Bechard 1-1-3, R. Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-1-33.
Northern Adirondack (47)
M. LaBarge 6 - 0-13, M. Peryea 2-1-5, A. Moore 0-2-2, A. McDonald 1-1-3, I. Gilmore 3-0-6, H. Gilmore 1-0-2, S. Charland 0-0-0, A. Peryea 6-3-16, E. Hatch 0-0-0. TOTALS: 19-7-47.
Halftime- NACS, 26-14.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (4) Dorsett 3, Supten. Northern Adirondack (2) LaBarge, Peryea.
TUESDAY
GIRLS
Willsboro 37
Crown Point 25
Willsboro 37, Crown Point 25
Willsboro (37)
L. Nolette 1-0-2, Arnold 8-2-19, La. Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 0-0-0, Lac. Nolette 0-0-0, Crowingshield 4-0-10, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 3-0-6. TOTALS: 16-2-37.
Crown Point (25)
Thomsen 0-0-0, Thomas 2-0-4, Taylor 0-0-0, Mazzotte 4-1-10, M. Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 3-0-9, Lamotte 1-0-2, B.Duprey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-1-25.
3-point field goals- Willsboro (3) Crowningshield 2, Arnold. Crown Point (4) Greenan 3, Mazzotte.
MONDAY
Ticonderoga 53
Crown Point 38
Ticonderoga 53, Crown Point 38
Ticonderoga (53)
Johndrow 2-0-4, Dorsett 3-3-11, Mattison 9-1-20, Sutphen 0-0-0, Charboneau 2-0-5, Whitford 1-0-3, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard, 3-4-10, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-8-53.
Crown Point (38)
Thomsen 0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0, Taylor 2-0-5, Mazzotte 4-5-16, M. Duprey 1-0-2, Greenan 0-0-0, Lamotte 5-3-13, B. Duprey 1-0-2. TOTALS: 13-8-38.
Halftime- TCS, 37-20.
3-point field goals- Ticonderoga (5) Dorsett 2, Mattison, Charboneau, Whitford. Crown Point (4) Mazzotte 3, Taylor.
