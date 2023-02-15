S7Hoops

BOYS

Newcomb 54

Johnsburg/Minerva 24

Newcomb 54, Johnsburg/Minerva 24

Johnsburg/Minerva (24)

Fish 3-0-6, Galle 1-0-2, Vanderwarker 1-0-2, Sears 2-0-5, Wolfe 2-3-7, Griffen 1-0-2. TOTALS: 10-3-24.

Newcomb (54)

Logan Bush 9-3-22, Lamphear 1-0-2, Eric Bush 7-0-15, Armstrong 7-1-15. TOTALS: 24-4-54.

Halftime- NCS, 29-10.

3-point field goals- Johnsburg/Minerva (1) Sears.Newcomb (2) L. Bush, E. Bush.

GIRLS

Keene 50

Chazy 36

Keene 50, Chazy 36

Chazy (36)

Howell 1-0-2, Turek 2-0-4, Lapierre 6-0-12, Dunbar 1-0-2, Gonyo-Lafountain 5-6-16. TOTALS: 15-6-36.

Keene (50)

V. Smith 2-0-4, Harmer 3-2-11, Buysse 9-1-26, Jones 4-1-9, A. Smith 0-0-0, Shambo 0-0-0, Lavallee 0-0-0, Van Ness 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-4-50.

Halftime- Tied, 23-23.

3-point field goals- Chazy (1) Dunbar. Keene (10) Buysse 7, Harmer 3.

Seton Catholic 41

Bolton 14

Seton Catholic 41, Bolton 14

Seton Catholic (41)

Hughes 2-3-7, Whalen 2-3-7, Trombley 2-1-5, Conti 3-2-8, Johnston 1-2-4, Pearl 4-2-10. TOTALS: 14-13-41.

Bolton (14)

Egloff 1-2-4, Hubert 0-2-2, Pfau 1-0-3, LeBrecque 0-0-0, Huck 1-0-2, Kelley 0-1-1, Figueroa 1-0-2. TOTALS: 4-5-14.

Halftime- SC, 23-7.

3-point field goals- Bolton (1) Pfau.

Plattsburgh 51

Peru 41

Plattsburgh 51, Peru 41

Peru (41)

D. Snider 2-2-6 Prescott 0-0-0 Z. Snider 1-0-2 Berry 1-0-3 Duprey 4-7-13 Lawyer 3-0-8 Gushlaw 2-1-5 Corral 0-0-0 St. Denis 0-0-0 Brousseau 1-0-2. TOTALS: 14-10-41.

Plattsburgh (51)

Hewson 2-0-4 Long 5-0-13 Gorham 2-3-7 Hemingway 3-1-9 Fitzwater 1-0-2 Battinelli 4-2-10, DeTulleo 2-1-6 . TOTALS: 19-7-51.

Halftime- PHS, 30-22.

3-point field goals- Peru (3) Lawyer 2, Berry. Plattsburgh (6) Long 3, Hemingway 2, DeTulleo.

Saranac 38

Beekmantown 25

Saranac 38, Beekmantown 25

Beekmantown (25)

Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 1-0-2, Gregoire 4-0-8, Parliament 4-4-12, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 1-0-2, Conroy 0-1-1, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-5-25.

Saranac (38)

Mulverhill 0-0-0, Lay. Pellerin 1-0-2, Denis 1-0-3, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 1-0-2, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, Myers 8-3-20, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 3-0-7, Fay 1-0-2. TOTALS: 16-3-38.

Halftime- SCS, 24-7.

3-point field goals- Saranac (3) Denis, Myers, Ducatte.

AuSable Valley 56

Schroon Lake 44

AuSable Valley 56, Schroon Lake 44

AuSable Valley (56)

Hickey 3-0-8, B. Douglass 6-0-14, Hoehn 5-4-14, Shambo 4-0-8, Lincoln 2-0-6, L. Douglass 2-0-4, Lawrence 1-0-2. TOTALS: 23-4-56.

Schroon Lake (44)

D. Cutting 3-3-9, Timmer 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-3, Hartwell 2-0-4, K. Cutting 2-0-4, Baker 6-2-19, Mieras 1-1-3, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Arnold 0-0-0, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-6-44.

Halftime- AVCS, 27-24.

3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (6) Hickey 2, Douglass 2, Lincoln 2. Schroon Lake (6) Baker 5, Phillips.

