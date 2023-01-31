BOYS

Schroon Lake 61

Hartford 26

--
Schroon Lake 61, Hartford 26
Hartford (26)
Harrington 4-0-9, Gauthier 1-0-2, Fiske 2-3-7, J. Baker 1-0-2, Wells 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-3-26.
Schroon Lake (61)
Melville 2-0-4, Hartwell 2-0-6, Hart 2-0-5, Pelkey 4-0-9, Phillips 1-0-2, Baker 12-2-26, Brown 1-0-3, Wasif 2-0-4, Armstrong 1-0-2. OTALS: 27-2-61.
Halftime- SLCS, 34-12.
3-point field goals- Hartford (1) Harrington. Schroon Lake (4) Hartwell 2, Hart, Pelkey.

GIRLS

Schroon Lake 61

Hartford 41

--
Schroon Lake 61, Hartford 41
Hartford (41)
Nadeau 2-0-4, Severance 0-0-0, Dunda 4-0-8, Wade 1-5-7, Liebig 2-0-4, Johnson 3-3-11,
Fish 1-0-3, Lindridge 1-2-4. TOTALS: 14-10-41.
Schroon Lake (61)
D. Cutting 11-4-26, Timmer 2-0-4, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-2, K. Cutting 3-0-6, Baker 5-2-12, Mieras 1-0-2, Shaughnessy 4-1-9, Arnold 0-0-0, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-9-61.
Halftime- SLCS, 38-15.
3-point field goals- Hartford (3) Johnson 3, Fish.

FRIDAY 1/27

GIRLS

Franklin Academy 49

Northern Adirondack 42

--
Franklin Academy 49, Northern Adirondack 42
Northern Adirondack (42)
M. LaBarge 1-3-5, A. Moore 1-1-3, A. McDonald 0-0-0, I. Gilmore 5-0-10, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, S. Charland 2-2-6, A. Peryea 7-4-18. TOTALS: 16-10-42.
Franklin Academy (49)
Sosa 0-0--0, King 4-0-8, Lillock 2-0-4, LaBelle 2-2-8, McCardle 5 -0-14, Lillock 3-2-9, Roberts 2-2-6, Baker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 18-6-49.
Halftime- FA, 22-21.
3-point field goals- Franklin Academy (7) McArdle 4, LaBelle 2, Lillock.

