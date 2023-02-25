BOYS
Boquet Valley 47
Seton Catholic 23
Boquet Valley 47, Seton Catholic 23
Seton Catholic (23)
Guay 1-1-4, DeJordy 3-0-6, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 6-1-13, Hughes 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0,
Waldron 0-0-0, Battique 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-2-23.
Boquet Valley (47)
Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 4-3-11, Burdo 4-1-11, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 1-0-3, Pettit 0-0-0, Lyon 0-0-0, Furman 0-0-0, Leibeck 3-3-11, Rice 3-1-8, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-8-47.
Halftime- BVCS, 15-14.
3-point field goals- Seton Catholic (1). Boquet Valley (7).
Crown Point 62
Chazy 55
Crown Point 62, Chazy 55
Chazy (55)
Dwyer 8-0-22, Foster 6-6-18, McAfee 4-0-8, Cross 3-0-6, Salimando 0-1-1, Labarge 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-7-55.
Crown Point (62)
Harris 10-3-25, Stone 6-1-17, Beeman 4-0-8, Pertak 3-0-7, 2-0-5, Russell 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-4-62.
Halftime- CP, 27-22.
3-point field goals- Chazy (6) Dwyer 6. Crown Point (8) Stone 4, Harris 2, Pertak, Potter.
Bolton 48
Keene 40
Bolton 48, Keene 40
Bolton (48)
Egloff 4-7-17, Hubert 6-1-15, Eager 2-0-4, Trowbridge 3-2-10, Hens 0-1-1, Morehouse 0-0-0, Foy 0-1-1. TOTALS: 15-12-48.
Keene (40)
Caito 2-0-5, Harmer 2-1-7, Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 4-0-8, Sprague 4-2-10, Lopez 2-0-4, Jacobson 3-0-6. TOTALS: 17-3-40.
Halftime- BCS, 24-14.
3-point field goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 2, Hubert 2, Trowbridge 2. Keene (3) Harmer 2, Caito.
Saranac 80
AuSable Valley 56
Saranac 80, AuSable Valley 56
AuSable Valley (56)
Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Kol.Dixon 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 9-3-21, Garcia 6-1-16, Rock 0-0-0, Dupois 2-0-5, H.Bombard 3-0-5, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 1-1-4. TOTALS: 21-5-56.
Saranac (80)
Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 3-4-11, Pecor 0-0-0, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 3-0-8, DeAngelo 8-6-23, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-3, Bova 1-0-2, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0 Pierce 7-1-20, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 1-0-2, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 4-3-11. TOTALS: 28-14-80.
Halftime- SCS, 31-27.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (7) Garcia 3, Bombard 2, Dupois, Brown. Saranac (10) Pierce 5, Cranford 2, McCoy, DeAngelo, Dandrow-Pellerin.
GIRLS
Schroon Lake 47
Willsboro 24
Schroon Lake 47, Willsboro 24
Willsboro (24)
Nolette 1-0-3, Arnold 5-0-10, Benway 1-0-2, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Belzile 2-1-5, Harrison 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-1-24.
Schroon Lake (47)
D. Cutting 4-3-11, Timmer 1-0-3, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-1-1, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 5-3-15, Mieras 2-4-9, Shaughnessy 3-0-6, Dezalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-11-47.
Halftime- SLCS, 17-15.
3-point field goals- Willsboro (1) Le. Nolette. Schroon Lake (4) Baker 2, Mieras, Timmer.
AuSable Valley 46
Plattsburgh 26
AuSable Valley 46, Plattsburgh 26
AuSable Valley (46)
Richards 1-1-3, Keyser 4-6-14, B. Douglass 3-1-8, Hoehn 6-1-16, L. Douglas 1-0-2, Shambo 1-1-3. TOTALS: 16-10-46.
Plattsburgh (26)
Crahan 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Hewson 0-0-0, Long 2-0-5, Gorham 0-2-2, Weiss 1-0-2, Hemingway 0-2-2, Fitzwater 2-6-10, Battinelli 1-2-4, LaMountain 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-1-3. TOTALS: 7-13-26.
Halftime- AVCS, 22-13.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (4) B. Douglass 3, Hoehn. Plattsburgh (1) Long.
Saranac 60
Beekmantown 28
Saranac 60, Beekmantown 28
Beekmantown (28)
McCasland 2-0-6, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 1-0-2, Parliament 3-0-7, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 3-0-7, Conroy 3-0-6, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-0-28.
Saranac (60)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Pellerin Layla 1-0-3, Denis 2-0-5, Brown M 2-0-4, Parker 1-0-3, Myers 10-4-24, Pellerin Laura 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 10-0-21, Fay 0-0-0, Ubl 0-0-0, Brown L 0-0-0, DeAngelo 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-60.
Halftime- SCS, 28-11.
3-point field goals- Beekemantown (4) McCasland 2 , Parliament, Dutil. Saranac (4) L. Pellerin, Denis, Parker, Ducatte.
