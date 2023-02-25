BOYS

Boquet Valley 47

Seton Catholic 23

Boquet Valley 47, Seton Catholic 23

Seton Catholic (23)

Guay 1-1-4, DeJordy 3-0-6, Gao 0-0-0, Pearl 6-1-13, Hughes 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0,

Waldron 0-0-0, Battique 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-2-23.

Boquet Valley (47)

Wekin 0-0-0, Hooper 4-3-11, Burdo 4-1-11, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 1-0-3, Pettit 0-0-0, Lyon 0-0-0, Furman 0-0-0, Leibeck 3-3-11, Rice 3-1-8, Egglefield 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-8-47.

Halftime- BVCS, 15-14.

3-point field goals- Seton Catholic (1). Boquet Valley (7).

Crown Point 62

Chazy 55

Crown Point 62, Chazy 55

Chazy (55)

Dwyer 8-0-22, Foster 6-6-18, McAfee 4-0-8, Cross 3-0-6, Salimando 0-1-1, Labarge 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-7-55.

Crown Point (62)

Harris 10-3-25, Stone 6-1-17, Beeman 4-0-8, Pertak 3-0-7, 2-0-5, Russell 0-0-0. TOTALS: 25-4-62.

Halftime- CP, 27-22.

3-point field goals- Chazy (6) Dwyer 6. Crown Point (8) Stone 4, Harris 2, Pertak, Potter.

Bolton 48

Keene 40

Bolton 48, Keene 40

Bolton (48)

Egloff 4-7-17, Hubert 6-1-15, Eager 2-0-4, Trowbridge 3-2-10, Hens 0-1-1, Morehouse 0-0-0, Foy 0-1-1. TOTALS: 15-12-48.

Keene (40)

Caito 2-0-5, Harmer 2-1-7, Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 4-0-8, Sprague 4-2-10, Lopez 2-0-4, Jacobson 3-0-6. TOTALS: 17-3-40.

Halftime- BCS, 24-14.

3-point field goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 2, Hubert 2, Trowbridge 2. Keene (3) Harmer 2, Caito.

Saranac 80

AuSable Valley 56

Saranac 80, AuSable Valley 56

AuSable Valley (56)

Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 0-0-0, Kol.Dixon 1-0-2, Kor. Dixon 9-3-21, Garcia 6-1-16, Rock 0-0-0, Dupois 2-0-5, H.Bombard 3-0-5, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 1-1-4. TOTALS: 21-5-56.

Saranac (80)

Yanulavich 0-0-0, McCoy 3-4-11, Pecor 0-0-0, Cayea 0-0-0, Cranford 3-0-8, DeAngelo 8-6-23, Dandrow-Pellerin 1-0-3, Bova 1-0-2, Spear 0-0-0, Spaulding 0-0-0 Pierce 7-1-20, Clark 0-0-0, Kiroy 1-0-2, Lucia 0-0-0, Duffield 4-3-11. TOTALS: 28-14-80.

Halftime- SCS, 31-27.

3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (7) Garcia 3, Bombard 2, Dupois, Brown. Saranac (10) Pierce 5, Cranford 2, McCoy, DeAngelo, Dandrow-Pellerin.

GIRLS

Schroon Lake 47

Willsboro 24

Schroon Lake 47, Willsboro 24

Willsboro (24)

Nolette 1-0-3, Arnold 5-0-10, Benway 1-0-2, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Belzile 2-1-5, Harrison 1-0-2. TOTALS: 11-1-24.

Schroon Lake (47)

D. Cutting 4-3-11, Timmer 1-0-3, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-1-1, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Baker 5-3-15, Mieras 2-4-9, Shaughnessy 3-0-6, Dezalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-11-47.

Halftime- SLCS, 17-15.

3-point field goals- Willsboro (1) Le. Nolette. Schroon Lake (4) Baker 2, Mieras, Timmer.

AuSable Valley 46

Plattsburgh 26

AuSable Valley 46, Plattsburgh 26

AuSable Valley (46)

Richards 1-1-3, Keyser 4-6-14, B. Douglass 3-1-8, Hoehn 6-1-16, L. Douglas 1-0-2, Shambo 1-1-3. TOTALS: 16-10-46.

Plattsburgh (26)

Crahan 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Hewson 0-0-0, Long 2-0-5, Gorham 0-2-2, Weiss 1-0-2, Hemingway 0-2-2, Fitzwater 2-6-10, Battinelli 1-2-4, LaMountain 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-1-3. TOTALS: 7-13-26.

Halftime- AVCS, 22-13.

3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (4) B. Douglass 3, Hoehn. Plattsburgh (1) Long.

Saranac 60

Beekmantown 28

Saranac 60, Beekmantown 28

Beekmantown (28)

McCasland 2-0-6, Gregoire 0-0-0, Proper 1-0-2, Parliament 3-0-7, Mesec 0-0-0, Dutil 3-0-7, Conroy 3-0-6, Chapman 0-0-0, Barnes 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-0-28.

Saranac (60)

Mulverhill 0-0-0, Pellerin Layla 1-0-3, Denis 2-0-5, Brown M 2-0-4, Parker 1-0-3, Myers 10-4-24, Pellerin Laura 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 10-0-21, Fay 0-0-0, Ubl 0-0-0, Brown L 0-0-0, DeAngelo 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-60.

Halftime- SCS, 28-11.

3-point field goals- Beekemantown (4) McCasland 2 , Parliament, Dutil. Saranac (4) L. Pellerin, Denis, Parker, Ducatte.

