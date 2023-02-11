BOYS
Newcomb 57
Kings 39
Newcomb 57, Kings 39
Kings (39)
Coltart 4-0-11, Bevan 1-0-3, Woodhouse 1-0-2, White 4-0-8, Graham 6-1-15. TOTALS: 16-1-39.
Newcomb (57)
Logan Bush 11-1-27, Lamphear 1-0-2, Eric Bush 4-0-8, Armstrong 9-2-20. TOTALS: 25-3-57.
Halftime- NCS, 35-13.
3-point field goals- Kings (6) Coltart 3, Graham 2, Bevan. Newcomb (4) L. Bush 4.
Northeastern Clinton 75
Saranac 48
Northeastern Clinton 75, Saranac 48
Saranac (48)
Yanulavich, McCoy 1-0-2, Pecor 1-0-3, Cayea, Cranford, DeAngelo 3-0-6, Dandra-Pellerin 3-0-7, Bova, Spear 2-0-4, Spaulding, Pierce 3-2-8, Clark, Kilroy, Lucia, Duffield 6-6-18. TOTALS: 19-8-48.
Northeastern Clinton (75)
Brown 12-0-24, Prairie 1-0-2, Sisco 1-0-2, Biliter 0-0-0, Magoon 2-1-5, Castine 0-1-1, Manor 8-6-24, Garrow 6-2-17. TOTALS: 30-10-75.
Halftime- NCCS, 31-28.
3-point field goals- Saranac (2) Dandrow-Pellerin, Pecor. Northeastern clinton (5) Garrow 3, Manor 2.
Schroon Lake 66
Lake Placid 49
Schroon Lake 66, Lake Placid 49
Schroon Lake (66)
N.Melville 2-0-4, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 2-0-6, Pelkey 7-0-17, Phillips 0-0-0, J.Melville 1-0-2, Baker 9-4-22, Brown 4-0-8, Wasif 2-0-4, Armstrong 0-0-0. TOTALS: 29-4-66.
Lake Placid (49)
Colby 4-2-10, Cecunjanin 4-0-9, Murphy 0-1-1, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 1-0-2, Byrne 1-1-3, Wright 2-0-4, Jordon 2-0-4, Wood 7-0-14. TOTALS: 22-4-49.
Halftime- SLCS, 44-22.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (4) Hart 2, Hartwell, Pelkey. Lake Placid (1) Cecunjanin.
Northern Adirondack 63
AuSable Valley 42
Northern Adirondack 63, AuSable Valley 42
Northern Adirondack (63)
Burnard 2-0-6, Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 0-0-0, B. Boulrice 5-1-14, Lambert 1-0-2, Damour 5-0-10, M. Boulrice 6-0-17, Magoon 1-4-6, King 0-0-0, Carter 3-1-7, Dyer 0-0-0, Benisare 0-1-1. TOTALS: 22-10-63.
AuSable Valley (42)
Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 0-1-1, Kor. Dixon 6-4-17, Garcia 2-1-6. Dupuis 4-0-8, H. Bombard 2-1-5, Thwaits 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-5. TOTALS: 16-7-42.
Halftime- NACS, 33-24.
3-point field goals- Northern Adirondack (7) B. Boulrice 3, Bernard 2, M. Boulrice 2. AuSable Valley (3) Kor. Dixon, Garcia, Brown.
Beekmantown 58
Peru 41
Beekmantown 58, Peru 41
Beekmantown (58)
Mosley 1-1-3, Viau 1-0-2, Sorrell 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, Beebe 0-0-0, LaBorde 1-0-3, Sand 2-0-4, Mannix 3-1-9, Dixon 4-0-8, Parliament 7-1-16, Bearegard 0-0-0, Bargin 5-0-10, Sand 1-1-3. TOTALS: 25-4-58.
Peru (41)
McCormick 1-0-2, Eagle 1-1-3, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 2-0-4, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 3-2-8, Osborne 3-0-6, Parent 0-5-5, Teller 1-1-4, Engstrom 2-0-4, Allen 1-0-2, Garvey 1-1-3. TOTALS: 15-10-41.
Halftime- BCS, 29-16.
3-point field goals- Beekmantown (4) Mannix 2, Parliament, LaBorde. Peru (1) Teller.
GIRLS
Schroon Lake 49
Lake Placid 40
Schroon Lake 49, Lake Placid 40
Lake Placid (40)
Smith 0-0-0, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Anmemulic 2-0-4, Marvin 1-0-2, Crawford 7-0-14, Jordan 4-1-9, Coursen 4-1-11. TOTALS: 18-2-40.
Schroon Lake (49)
D. Cutting 2-8-12, Timmer 3-0-9, Phillips 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, K. Cutting 2-0-5, Baker 1-0-3, Mieras 2-0-4, Shaughnessy 6-1-13, Arnold 0-3-3, DeZalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-12-49.
Halftime- SLCS, 21-17.
3-point field goals- Lake Placid (2) Coursen 2. Schroon Lake (5) Timmer 3, Baker, K. Cutting.
Boquet Valley 66
Keene 43
Boquet Valley 66, Keene 43
Keene (43)
LaValley 1-0-2, Shambo 0-0-0, Harmer 10-0-23, Buysse 4-1-9, A. Smith 1-0-2, V. Smith 0-0-0, Jones 3-1-7. TOTALS: 19-2-43.
Boquet Valley (66)
Conley 0-0-0, Lindsay 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Schwoebel 16-2-36, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 6-5-17, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Caputo 5-0-10, Denton 0-3-3. TOTALS: 27-10-66.
Halftime- BVCS, 41-21.
3-point field goals- Keene (3) Harmer 3. Boquet Valley (2) Schwoebel.
Willsboro 46
Bolton 43
Willsboro 46, Bolton 43
Bolton (43)
Egloff 8-2-20, Hubert 2-0-5, Pfau 2-0-6, LeBrecque 0-0-0, Huck 1-0-2, Kelley 4-1-10, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Navitsky 0-0-0, Anand 0-0-0, Figueroa 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Ward 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-43.
Willsboro (46)
Lexi Nolette 2-2-7, Arnold 3-2-10, Laney Nolette 0-0-0, Benway 2-1-5, Crowningshield 3-4-11, Martin 0-1-1, Belzile 4-0-8, Harrison 2-0-4. TOTALS: 16-10-46.
Halftime- WCS, 25-24.
3-point field goals- Bolton (6) Egloff 2, Pfau 2, Kelley, Hubert. Willsboro (4) Arnold 2, Crowningshield, Lexi Nolette.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Crown Point 46
Johnsburg/Minerva 23
Crown Point 46, Johnsburg/Minerva 23
Johnsburg/Minerva (23)
Mulligan 2-2-8, SanAntoino 0-0-0, NuKaew 0-0-0, Tucker 1-0-2, O'Hana 1-0-3, Noel 2-2-7, Willams 1-1-3. TOTALS: 7-5-23.
Crown Point (46)
Thomas 1-0-2, Taylor 3-0-7, Mazzotte, 6-3-17, M. Duprey 2-1-5, Greenan 3-0-7, Lamotte 3-0-6, B. Duprey 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-4-46.
Halftime- CP, 29-17
3-point field goals- Crown Point (4) Mazzotte 2, Greenan, Taylor.
Chazy 49
Crown Point 23
Chazy 49, Crown Point 23
Crown Point (23)
GABRIELLE MAZZOTTE 3-8-14; ABAGALE LAMOTTE 2-1-5; RAEGAN THOMAS 1-0-2; MARISSA DUPREY 1-0-2. TOTALS: 7-9-23.
Chazy (49)
KASSIDY TUREK 5-0-15; KAELYN DUNBAR 3-0-9; EMMA HOWELL 2-2-8; CARLY LAPIERRE 4-0-8; SAMANTHA GONYO-LAFOUNTAIN 2-1-5; KENNEDY COLUMBUS 1-2-4. TOTALS: 17-4-49.
Halftime- CCRS, 34-10.
3-point field goals- Chazy (10) Turek 5, Dunbar 3, Howell 2.
