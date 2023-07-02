Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 435 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. Swift water rescues and numerous road closures are ongoing. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Altona, Ellenburg Depot, Lyon Mountain, Ellenburg, Alder Bend, Ellenburg Mountain, Irona, Miner Lake State Park, Ellenburg Center, Cannon Corners, Chazy Lake and Mooers Forks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR