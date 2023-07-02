DANNEMORA — Heavy rains Saturday night led to flooding and several road closures in the northern portion of Clinton County.
The situation caught the attention of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“Over the past 12 hours, rainfall in Clinton County has caused significant flooding leading to dangerous conditions in certain areas. I am closely monitoring the situation and have directed my team to assist local officials however necessary,” Hochul said in a statement she issued Sunday afternoon.
“We have already deployed personnel with the State’s Office of Emergency Management to monitor the situation and provide support to local leaders. The entire county is under a flash flood warning until 3:15 PM today, and I encourage all residents to take appropriate precautions: avoid flooded roads, carefully monitor local forecasts, and prepare supplies in the unlikely event of an evacuation order.”
The New York State Department of Transportation issued a road closure notice Sunday morning for Route 374 in Lyon Mountain between Bradley Pond Road and Plank Road. Motorists were advised to take Brandy Brook Road, Route 190 and Plank Road as a detour.
Several other roads in Ellenburg, Mooers and Altona were also closed as water washed out sections of roadway in several places.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said bridges on the LaValley and Angelville Roads over the Great Chazy River were also closed.
Route 374 in the Chazy Lake area was hit hard with several chunks of tarmac washed out, and one car was halfway under water off the road near The Owlyout.
The Town of Dannemora declared a State of Emergency due to the road closures, and further Flash Flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday for northwestern Clinton County as more rain was expected.
As much as five inches of rain fell Saturday night and another 0.5 to 1.5 inches was expected Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.