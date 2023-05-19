WESTPORT — By a total of eight strokes, Leah Hamel won the Section VII girls golf championship, at Westport Country Club.
Hamel beat Boquet Valley’s Ella Lobdell and AuSable Valley’s Emma Vilegi, 92-100.
The top 10 finishers in the competition qualified for the state championships.
Plattsburgh’s Steffi Trombley and Ava O’Brien, NCCS’ Hanna Bechard and Brianna Aubey, Ti’s Kim Wojick and Ally Bosarge of Moriah advanced.
Griffin Rachel Behm qualified but had to decline due to a previous commitment. This allowed teammate Elizabeth Olson to take her place.
In the team competition, the four lowest scores for a team would be counted.
The scores of Lobdell, Bhelm, Olson and Lily Cushman would be enough to defeat the Sentinels, 503-566.
Individual championship:
1. Leah Hamel, Saranac 51-41-92
2. Ella Lobdell, BVCS 48-52-100
3. Emma Vilegi, AVCS 51-49-100
4. Steffi Trombley, PHS 48-53-101
5. Hanna Bechard, NCCS 53-53-106
6. Kim Wojcik, Ticonderoga 60-52-112
7. Ava O’Brien, PHS 56-58-114
8. Rachel Behm, BVCS 60-59-119
9. Brianna Aubrey, NCCS 61-66-127
10. Ally Bosarge, Moriah 72-64-136
11. Elizabeth Olson, BVCS 70-71-141
12. Lily Cushman, BVCS 71-72-143
13. Lila Kullman, BVCS 69-76-145
14. Gracie Wells, Ticonderoga 72-76-148
15. Mara Cossey, Ticonderoga 81-69-50
16. Emma Cook, Ticonderoga 75-79-156
= Ally Bosarge moves into top 9 due to a previous commitment for another qualifier. Elizabeth Olson becomes the alternate.
Team championship:
Boquet Valley 503
Ticonderoga 566
Peru 6
Saranac Lake 0
LAKE PLACID — The Nighthawks had a strong outing on the links as no golfer went above 50 at Raybrook Golf Course.
It would lead to a 6-0 defeat of the Red Storm.
Nicholas Palmer would be the medalist, shooting a low round of 34.
Teammate Liam Clark was just behind him, shooting a 40. Nolan Miner, Brady O’Connell, Hayden Pelkey and Cooper Sweeney would all shoot between 43 and 47 to complete the sweep.
With the season complete for both teams, they will prepare for the sectional championships. Those will be held Thursday at The Barracks beginning at 9 a.m.
Peru 6, Saranac Lake 0
1. Clark (PCS) def Jewtraw (SL), 40-43
2. Sweeney (PCS) def. Hochwald (SL), 47-54
3. Miner (PCS) def. St. Louis (SL), 43-51
4. O’Connell (PCS) def. McGinnis-Theis (SL), 45-46
5. Pelkey (PCS) def. Patnode (SL), 46-52
6. Palmer (PCS) def Hastings (SL), 34-58
