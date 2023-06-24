MORRISONVILLE — The Champlain Valley Amateur Radio Club is all about communication and they love to share stories.
A gathering of radio enthusiasts did just that at the annual Amateur Radio Field Day held Saturday and Sunday in Morrisonville at CVARC President Mark Varin’s camp.
At Amateur Radio Field Day, amateur radio operators, also known as ‘HAMs’, come together to discuss, share, test and most notably, communicate with other HAMs.
“AR field day happens every year,” Varin said.
“It’s a national event that gives amateur operators the opportunity to get out into the field, set up their radios, typically portable by use of batteries, and to talk to people all over who are also taking part in the field day.”
The two-day event is also used as an emergency preparedness exercise, in the event of an emergency in which commercial power or the internet is not accessible and HAM radio is one of the only ways to communicate.
Homemade food including sausage and onion stew, hamburgers, red hot dogs and more were available to anyone who attended the event.
“It’s an event for us to get together, talk, eat, you know, shoot the breeze and anyone from the public can join in or come to the event,” Varin said.
The club is a non-profit organization dedicated to the community service that is amateur radio, which trains for emergency preparedness and conducts drills with other Amateur Radio Operators throughout New York.
There are approximately 300 licensed HAM operators in Clinton County alone, and the CVARC currently has 62 members.
“This is a hobby that you can put as much time as you want into,” said Phil Breyette, CVARC member and radio technician.
“You can build your own radio from parts, use different equipment together, you can use morse code.”
These radios can be used to communicate with other HAMs across the nation and, depending on the radio or configuration of equipment, some can reach operators around the globe.
“Last night I was talking to someone in England, and I talked to somebody in Spain,” said Casey Burdeau, CVARC 2-year trustee, said.
Burdeau custom built a $1,500 radio using various pieces of equipment he collected over his three years as a HAM operator.
“I built this box-kit here, using radio and stereo equipment for DJs,” Burdeau said.
“It is a Yaesu 857, 100 watt radio, with a 20 amp hour battery. There’s a power supply, turner and watt meter. I also installed USB outports for charging phones.”
The entire configuration is approximately the size of a carry-on suitcase.
“This can run on commercial power, or in-field using batteries,” he added.
Other attendees of the event shared stories of radio encounters, tips on setting up a portable radio, as well as offering used radio equipment for sale.
Those interested in joining the HAM radio community must first acquire a license, which come in three levels:
• Technician, which is the entry level license, allows hams to speak locally to one another.
• General, which allows both local and worldwide communication.
• Extra, the highest level, which includes all privileges of the other licenses, as well as other radio spectrums.
A license is not required to attend CVARC meetings.
The CVARC does offer licensing exams.
For more information visit http://www.cvarc.us/.
