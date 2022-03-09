ALBANY — The New York State Police have completed its distribution of 3,000 body cameras to troopers from Long Island to Niagara County.
But the requirement imposed by legislation enacted in 2020 did not extend to the hundreds of municipal police agencies and sheriffs departments. Many of them have voluntarily invested in body cameras, but many others have yet to take that step.
NOT RELY ON CITIZENS
Now, the New York Bar Association is calling on state officials to require that all police officers in the state, as well as patrol cars, are equipped with cameras.
"We should not be relying on citizens to monitor the law enforcement officers who are paid to serve them," T. Andrew Brown, the association's president, said in an essay on the subject.
The lawyers' group urges that "all public facing police interactions must be recorded.
Patrick Phelan, director of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, said body cameras have proven to be beneficial for many police agencies because they discourage false allegations, including those made against police officers.
But Phelan argued police agencies should not be hit with a state requirement to equip officers with the gear unless the state is willing to foot the bill. "Anytime you're going to mandate equipment you should pay for it," Phelan said, noting that in addition to the equipment costs there are costs for digital storage of the video footage captured by the devices as well as costs for training.
POLICE ‘EMBRACE’ CAMS
State Police Supt. Kevin Bruen, responding to questions from lawmakers at a recent hearing, said the introduction of the body cameras has created complications for the agency in that procedures had to be set up for managing the video files and redacting recordings when necessary before they were released following receipt of a Freedom of Information Law request.
But overall, the agency's experiences with the technology have been "very good," Bruen stated.
"The troopers have accepted it and in fact embrace it," Bruen said. "It's been very useful so far."
He added: "I really wish people could watch the videos I've watched just randomly. I see troopers helping people and being professional."
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond also described body cameras as an asset to the deputies in his agency.
"Whenever they have an interaction with the public, they turn their body cameras on," DuMond said.
The video files are stored for 90 days after they are first logged in, though ones that become evidence in a case are kept in storage, the sheriff said.
The agency has contracted with a firm for $11,300 annually to manage the storage of the files, he said.
As to the benefits of having the devices, DuMond said, "It protects us as an agency and it protects the public from false allegations."
When footage can be retrieved following an allegation of misconduct against an officer, DuMond said the review of the footage reveals in a very high percentage of cases that the officer acted appropriately.
Complaints made against state troopers have dwindled since the advent of the cameras, said Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
"I believe it's been a valuable tool, and it's helped the troopers overwhelmingly more than it's hurt them," Mungeer said.
CAMERA COSTS
The cameras are designed to activate automatically when a patrol car's emergency lights are switched on, or when troopers draw their handguns or Tasers, he noted.
The bar association's leader said in a commentary published by the New York Daily News that police agencies in rural areas have been slow to equip officers with the cameras.
"Many departments say they cannot bear the costs of the cameras and storage fees," Brown said. "And yet, the use of body cameras is so important that corporations have been paying for the cameras the police departments say they cannot afford."
