LAKE PLACID — Residents are encouraged to plan for the 2023 Great Adirondack Garage Sale, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.
The annual event takes place throughout communities along a 200-mile route, along NYS 28, 30 and 3.
The annual event has become a popular kick-off to the summer season, with residents and visitors embracing the opportunity to buy and sell unique household items, gently used home furnishings and quirky treasures, a news release from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, said.
According to Katie LaLonde, ROOST Hamilton County and Tupper Lake marketing manager, those interested in participating are encouraged to visit GreatAdirondackGarageSale.com for more information and to register individual sale locations.
“Signing up for the event is free, and we are encouraging everyone to ensure that their sale is listed on the map,” LaLonde said.
The interactive website indicates each garage sale location and allows sellers to list items along with photos.
The Great Adirondack Garage Sale takes place each Memorial Day weekend, as visitors return to the region and homeowners have had time to clean out their homes throughout the winter months.
“We know that home and camp owners throughout the region often take advantage of this fantastic spring cleaning opportunity,” LaLonde said.
“It is the best way to reduce, reuse and recycle.”
The Great Adirondack Garage Sale route meanders through the communities of Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Wanakena, Newcomb, and Speculator, with additional stops at small hamlets and rural locations in-between.
