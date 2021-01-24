Governor sets $92M for Olympic venue improvements

PHOTO PROVIDEDFunding in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed state budget will go toward existing improvement projects on sites in the Lake Placid area, which include the Olympic Center rinks, the ski jumping complex, the Mount Van Hoevenberg cross-country ski and biathlon center, and Whiteface Mountain Ski Center. There are also improvement projects ongoing at ORDA’s Gore and Belleayre ski centers in North Creek and the Catskills, respectively.