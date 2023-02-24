The Republican enrollment advantage in the 21st Congressional District has inched even higher since November, with an increase in active Republican enrolled voters of 432 and a decrease of 1,200 Democrats, according to new state Board of Elections voter enrollment statistics.
The Republican Party had 38.9% of active enrollment in the district, with 188,909 active enrolled voters, a 52,146-enrollment advantage over Democrats, as of Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, handily won re-election to a fifth term in the newly redrawn district in November.
Total active enrollment in the district decreased from 486,355 as of Nov. 1, to 485,771 as of Tuesday.
Conservative enrollment increased by 49 to 10,436 active enrolled voters.
Working Families enrollment decreased by 16 to 2,651.
Enrollment in other political parties that do not have ballot status decreased by 1,182, to 25,522 active enrolled voters, likely as a result of former Independence Party members switching their enrollment either to unaffiliated or to another political party after the party lost ballot status.
Unaffiliated enrollment, often referred to as independent, increased by 1,233 to 120,490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.