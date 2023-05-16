PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose nationally this past week with the national average up 0.4 cents from a week ago to $3.51 per gallon, but in New York state, they are down 1.6 cents to $3.63.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 95.6 cents lower than a year ago, and in New York State, 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.10 per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline. The national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year-ago levels,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since COVID hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019. So the relief at the pump has been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that, barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark—something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline dropped 0.6 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.29. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.74 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.92.
California, Hawaii and Arizona average the highest prices per gallon at $4.75, $4.73 and $4.67 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.94, Louisiana at $3.02 and Alabama at $3.05.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, May 16 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US9) — $3.59
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.59
Stewart’s Shops (Cornelia Street) — $3.59
Sam’s Club — $3.49
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.54
Sunoco (485 State Rte 3) — $3.59
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.54
Buck’s Plaza — $3.54
Zoom Fuels — $3.49
Mountain Mart — $3.59
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.89
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.89
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.89
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.59
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.59
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.63
Schuyler Falls:
Gulf — $3.69
