PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose for a third consecutive week. The national average is up 2.5 cents from a week ago to $3.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is up 14.9 cents from a month ago and 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops, however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline increased 6.2% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.19. The top 10% of gas stations have an average of $4.24 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.80.
Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $4.94, $4.34 and $3.86 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.90, Oklahoma at $2.91 and Texas at $2.92.
As of Friday, Jan. 20, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.39
Sunoco — $3.55
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.55
Mountain Mart — $3.77
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.55
Malone:
Mobile — $3.65
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.65
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.89
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.