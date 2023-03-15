PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rise for a second week, the national average is up 8 cents from a week ago to $3.44 per gallon and up 3.5 cents in New York State to $3.42 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 7.1 cents higher than a month ago, but 87.7 cents lower than a year ago.
In New York State, 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 100.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
MOVING TO SUMMER GAS
“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline. The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 0.3% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is up 30 cents at $3.29. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.70 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.92.
California, Hawaii, and Nevada. average the highest prices per gallon at $4.87, $4.81 and $4.29 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Oklahoma at $2.97, Mississippi at $3.00 and Arkansas at $3.06.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, March 14 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.31
Stewarts Shop (South Catherine Street) — $3.79
Mountain Mart — $3.79
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.36
Buck’s Plaza — $3.44
Maplefields (Cornelia Street) — $3.36
Shell — $3.69
St. Armonds — $3.79
Maplefields (Military Turnpike) — $3.79
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.85
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.69
Keeseville:
Sunoco -$3.79
Schuyler Falls:
Mobil — $3.79
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.59
Saranac:
Gulf — $3.75
