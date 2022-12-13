PLATTSBURGH — The national average gas price dropped for a fifth week in a row, falling 14.4 cents from a week ago to $3.21 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy Data, the national average is down 56.5 cents from a month ago and 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Said.
“On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October. Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week. We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”
AGGRESSIVE DRIVER SURVEY
Despite the holiday cheer and merry music, a GasBuddy survey revealed drivers in certain cities across the United States are up to 54% more aggressive than the average driver during the holiday season.
The top ten cities with the most aggressive drivers is as follows:
Tucson, AZ
Jacksonville, FL
Nashville, TN
Orlando, FL
Birmingham, AL
Richmond, VA
Oklahoma City, OK
Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL
Salt Lake City, UT
Memphis, TN
On the other end, the ten cities with the least aggressive drivers are:
Portland, OR
Cincinnati, OH
Seattle, WA
Las Vegas, NV
Rochester, NY
Providence, RI
Minneapolis, MN
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Buffalo, NY
“The holidays can bring out both the best and worst of us, trying to run around to get everything done and prepared before the holidays, coupled with high prices and increased traffic, we see shorter fuses on the road and more stress contribute to wasting money,” Haan said.
“In addition to the safety element, driving aggressively and rushing around bites into consumer wallets by reducing fuel efficiency. As 2022 has brought some of the highest gas prices ever seen, taking a deep breath and slowing down while driving can improve drivers’ gas mileage up to 25%, meaning safe drivers will have extra savings on hand to spend during the holiday season.”
According to GasBuddy demand data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline fell last week by 2%.
The most common price encountered by motorists in the US is $2.99, the top ten percent of stations report a price of $4.35 per gallon, whereas the bottom 10% report an average of $2.53.
The states reporting the highest average price per gallon are Hawaii, California and Nevada at $5.02, $4.45 and $4.22 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices are Texas at $2.66, Oklahoma at $2.67 and Arkansas at $2.76.
LOCAL COSTS
As of Tuesday, Dec. 13, these are some gas prices motorists can expect to find around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sunoco on Margaret street — $3.37
Champy’s Gas’n’go — $3.37
Mountain Mart — $3.39
Sam’s Club — $3.36
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $3.49
Malone:
Sunoco on East Main Street — $3.49
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shop — $3.49
