PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have dropped slightly with the national average down 1.2 cents to $3.77 per gallon, and in New York State, prices are up 1 cent since last week and stand at $3.85 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
LOWEST SINCE JULY
The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“In addition, Hurricane Idalia steered well clear of significant energy infrastructure, leading to zero impact on gas prices. With the switch back to winter gasoline less than two weeks away, we could eventually see more downward pressure on gas prices. However, any disturbances that threaten the Gulf could delay any decline between now and then, creating a bit of a bumpy ride for the next week or two before more relief arrives toward late September.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline remains unchanged from last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.59. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.16 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.21.
California, Washington and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $5.29, $5.06 and $4.76 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.26, Louisiana at $3.32 and Texas at $3.35.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Sept. 5, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.89
Stewart’s Shops (4717 US-9) — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops (S Catherine Street) — $3.95
Mountain Mart — $3.95
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.68
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.79
CITGO (US Avenue) — $4.09 (full serve)
Sam’s Club — $3.65
Zoom Fuels — $3.65
Champlain:
Sunoco (Ridge Road) — $3.99
Mobil (US-11) — $3.99
Irving — $3.99
Valero — $3.99
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $4.09
Mobil (Broadway) — $4.09
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $4.09
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops (Saranac Avenue) — $4.05
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $4.09
Malone:
Sunoco (E Main Street) — $3.72
Stewart’s Shops (E Main Street) $3.72
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.93
Tupper Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Park Street) — $4.09
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shops (Lake Street) — $3.89
Beekmantown:
Mobil — $3.99
