MORRISONVILLE — Gas prices declined for the first time in two weeks as the national average is down 4.2 cents from a week ago to $3.40 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is up 4.3 cents from a month ago and 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While California and areas of the West Coast saw some moderation in price, supply challenges amidst the transition to summer gasoline have led to sharp price increases in Arizona, and other markets saw varying impacts at the gas pump over the last week. Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check. Overall, there are a lot of possibilities.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline rose 3% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.19 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.59 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.87.
Hawaii, California and Maine average the highest prices per gallon at $5.94, $5.46 and $5.13 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Oklahoma at $3.70, Texas at $3.75 and Kansas at $3.87.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, March 21, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US 9) — $3.67
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (809 St Rte 3) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (Catherine Street) — $3.69
Sam’s Club — $3.26
St. Armond’s — $3.69
Mountain Mart — $3.69
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.37
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.36
Schuyler Falls:
Sunoco — $3.69
Peru:
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.65
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.83
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops (Saranac Avenue) — $3.79
Morrisonville:
Speedway (E Main Street) — $3.39
West Chazy:
Turnpike’s Gas and Go — $3.69
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.