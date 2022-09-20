PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices continue to decline for a 14th week, down 3.9 cents from a week ago to approximately $3.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individually reported prices from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is down 25.7 cents from a month ago and 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”
AVERAGE PRICE
According to the demand data from GasBuddy, national demand for US retail gasoline saw a decline of 0.1% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.22 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.98.
California, Hawaii and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.38, $5.22 and $4.87 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.07, Louisiana at $3.09 and Georgia at $3.13.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.42
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $3.79
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.75
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $3.83
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.66
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $3.75
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $3.79
