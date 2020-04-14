MALONE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised the members of the general public to wear fabric masks when out in public to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.
In its April 13 update, the Franklin County Health Department answered a series of frequently asked questions on wearing masks.
The questions and answers are printed below:
When do you need to wear a cloth face covering?
A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting. Especially in situations where you may be near people.
These settings include grocery stores and pharmacies. These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Cloth face coverings are especially important to wear in public areas of widespread COVID-19 illness.
Do I still need to stay 6 feet apart if wearing a cloth face covering?
Yes. Wearing cloth face coverings is an additional public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
CDC still recommends that you stay at least 6 feet away from other people (social distancing), frequent hand cleaning and other everyday preventive actions.
A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. This would be especially important if someone is infected but does not have symptoms.
Who should not wear masks?
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.
