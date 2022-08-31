TICONDEROGA – A new Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board survey is seeking to find holes in the North Country housing market.
The Lake George-based organization first did a survey of businesses to find out what they want and is now asking the larger community to tell it about housing preferences and needs.
“As a follow up to the employer survey we conducted a few months ago, the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board is now inviting community members to take a survey to identify gaps in the local housing market and to strategize ways to tackle the region’s housing challenges,” Senior Planner Allison Hargrave Gaddy said by email. “This survey is targeted at anyone living in Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties.”
The survey takes 10 minutes and the open period ends on Sept. 30. The studies were developed by Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs.
Hargrave Gaddy said their expectation is the survey results “will directly influence decisions made by local policy leaders about the future of housing in the region.”
She said the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board and its municipal and private co-partners are seeking as much participation as possible to establish where the highest needs are and decide how to move forward with their housing priorities.
They encourage residents to share the survey link on social media and with friends, family, and on other community networks.
The results of the new survey, along with the previous one, will be shared at public events planned for mid to late October in each of the four counties.
More details about these forums will be released soon, Hargrave Gaddy said in a release.
Both surveys are part of a collaborative regional housing study and strategy plan that the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board is directing.
Work on the studies started in April and all data collection should be finished by early 2023. Funding for this project is from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The surveys are designed to identify places that are ready for more housing development and establish how to make it happen.
-----
To take the survey: https://camoin.surveysparrow.com/s/Lake-Champlain-Lake-George-Community-Survey/tt-22b72e
Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board: https://www.lclgrpb.org/
