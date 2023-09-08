ELIZABETHTOWN — Brooks and Joan Fortune Family Foundation and Sylvamo donated $20,000 to The University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital to help ensure infant safety during emergency transport.
The donations, each $10,000, funded the purchase of two Baby Pods, infant transport devices used shortly after their purchase.
“We are grateful to the Brooks and Joan Fortune Family Foundation and Sylvamo for their generous, and timely, gifts,” Bob Ortmyer, Elizabethtown Community Hospital president, said.
“We’ve already seen firsthand how this equipment will clearly make a difference in the lives of the patients and families we serve.”
The new equipment helps ensure infants can be transported in an environment that is warm, safe and secure.
The design is similar to an incubator and allows ambulance crews to see infants and manage medication and ventilation as necessary.
“More and more people travel for routine obstetric care and delivery which means we will see unplanned deliveries become more and more common,” Tracy Sprague, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Ticonderoga Emergency Department Nurse Manager, said.
Students of the hospital’s paramedic education program will also benefit as access to the Baby Pods will provide future paramedics with a unique opportunity to become familiar with the equipment.
“It is a tremendous benefit to infants and families in our region who find themselves in need of emergency transfer to the NICU at the UVM Children’s Hospital or for routine post-delivery care to CVPH or Porter Medical Center,” Sprague said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.