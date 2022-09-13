TICONDEROGA – Fort Ticonderoga is preparing to reenact the two-day battle that was Brown’s Raid in 1777.
In that raid, patriot Colonel John Brown led a surprise attack against British troops garrisoning Fort Ticonderoga.
The reenactment is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 8, starting at 12:30 p.m. each day.
The battles start at 1:15 p.m. those days.
“Brown’s Raid will be an epic weekend of story-telling on a grand scale, demonstrations of artillery firing; inspection of troops; and the human drama of this climactic campaign at Ticonderoga,” Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO, said in a release. “Guests will explore this incredible story on the water aboard the (ship) Carillon, or step into the moment in 1777 in the American camp and British fort to be an eyewitness to the common soldiers’ experience during this must-experience weekend event.”
On Saturday, visitors will see the first moments of Colonel Brown’s attack on Sept. 17, 1777, she said, as they sent the shocked British into chaos, running back towards their fortifications.
Sunday, guests will watch the crescendo of firepower, as the British and Colonel Brown’s raiders trade musket and cannon fire.
Hill said highlighted programming throughout the weekend will bring to life the American raid on British-held Fort Ticonderoga “with all its exciting twists and turns.”
There were larger-than-life characters that undertook the daring 18th-century raid, Hill said. Visitors can also explore the British Royal Navy’s role in defending Ticonderoga from Lake Champlain, while aboard the fort’s tour boat, Carillon.
Atop Mount Defiance, a guard of Vermont rangers attacked Fort Ticonderoga with their own cannon.
Brown’s Raid was a partial success, and he destroyed the outer works at the fort along with gunboats and bateaux, took prisoners and headed for the south end of Lake George.
Admission to Brown’s Raid is included in a Fort Ticonderoga general admission ticket.
