TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will celebrate National Maritime Day with a narrated boat cruise around Lake Champlain aboard the Carillon.
The event will begin Friday, May 26 featuring a 75 minute narrated boat tour to experience the naval stories that surround Ticonderoga and the archaeological discoveries beneath.
“Daily maritime trades programs allow visitors to explore sail-making, boat carpentry, and rigging as they discover the great fleets of the Seven Years’ War and the Revolutionary War on Lake Champlain,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, said.
“Our skilled staff of Fort Ticonderoga brings this trade to life as they teach the next generation hands-on maritime crafts.”
Fort Ticonderoga will host a Maritime Trades Intern, from June to August, who will have hands-on training in these timeless maritime skills.
This Internship is funded by an agreement awarded by the United States National Park Service to NEIWPCC in partnership with the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
Students will have the exclusive opportunity to push a sailmaker’s needle, plane boat planking and splicing line during the Maritime Artificers’ Apprentice program.
Young learners can enjoy this hands-on program, which connects networks of naval trades to applied physics and geometry.
This opportunity is available virtually, nationwide, through the Center for Digital History.
Students and scouts can also experience rowing on Lake Champlain, on board a bateau, the flat-bottomed wooden boat used by soldiers in the 18th century.
Educators and Scout leaders can book these programs by contacting Ryann Wiktorko, Fort Ticonderoga Group Sales Manager, at rwiktorko@fort-ticonderoga.org or 518-585-1023.
