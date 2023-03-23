TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga, museum and national historic landmark, has been awarded a $10,000 Regrowth and Capacity Grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).
“Improving how visitors understand and engage with our content and site is vital to making the Ticonderoga experience something that everyone can enjoy and benefit from. Further, NYSCA’s support will allow us to continue a valuable partnership with NYU and enhance our ability to meet guest needs.” Matthew Keagle, Fort Ticonderoga Curator, said.
The grant funds will provide support to broaden visitor accessibility both digitally as well as on-site with increased and improved wayfinding.
Fort Ticonderoga is partnering with New York University (NYU) and Brawn Media to develop an improved visitor experience for all.
“This unprecedented funding continues our investment into the vital role that the arts contribute to the health of our economy, our communities and our citizens,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“As we continue our comeback, we applaud the strength and innovation of arts organizations across the state and are all the better for their hard work and dedication.”
Fort Ticonderoga has previously partnered on projects with Amy Hurst and Anita Perr at NYU and will work with them again as part of their Accessible Interpretation in Historic Sites and Museums course.
“Graduate and undergraduate students with expertise in Design, Art, and Occupational Therapy collaboratively work with community organizations to address real-world problems. They do this so students can hone technical and professional skills, while expanding the impact of their assignments.” Hurst said.
Fort Ticonderoga will support coursework with immediate applications to help make Fort Ticonderoga more accessible to visitors with diverse mobility, sensory, and cognitive needs.
An updated pre-visit accessibility guide, developed with NYU students, will be uploaded to Fort Ticonderoga’s website, providing consistency and familiarity across the site.
“Fort Ticonderoga is exceedingly grateful to NYSCA for their continued support,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, said.
“This grant funding provides an important next step in our museum’s ability to provide enhanced accessibility both virtually and on-site making our content and experiences available to all.”
This project was made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.