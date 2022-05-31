TICONDEROGA – The independent Fort Ticonderoga Ferry opened last weekend for the first time in two years.
The 18-vehicle cable-ferry runs between Ticonderoga and Larrabee’s Point in Shoreham, Vt.
Originally closed due to COVID-19 concerns, then a legal battle with a potential purchaser, it opened May 28 under the steerage of 1978 Middlebury College graduate Jack Doyle.
Doyle bought the ferry after Neil Jensen’s 1759 Ltd. company bowed out in U.S District Court.
Seller Michael Matot had operated the ferry for at least 15 years.
Doyle said he’s been interested in the Fort Ti Ferry for many years, as a history buff who followed Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys, who rowed from near Larrabee’s Point to capture Fort Ti from the British as the American Revolution began.
“Our customer base has been extremely supportive and complimentary,” Doyle said. “We opened Saturday and had over 80 vehicles being transported on 39 trips. (Sunday) we transported over 140 vehicles and I was gratified by the kind comments and warm remarks we received.”
He said the ferry is now fully staffed and running every day.
“We have all of the captains and deck hands we need but we are always interested in adding good bench strength to our team,” Doyle said. “I am not one of the captains yet, but I am on board every day and usually working as a deckhand and chatting with our customers. I plan on pursuing my captain’s license in the off season after I have accumulated sufficient sea-time.”
With the Americade motorcycle rally starting at Lake George June 7 to 11, he said he hopes to attract bikers who want to ride through Vermont.
“We are looking forward to Americade and are offering a flat rate of $5 per motorcycle that rides our ferry,” he said.
The Fort Ti Ferry has been transporting travelers across Lake Champlain since 1759. It’s a seasonal offering that usually runs from the beginning of May until the end of October, with seven-minute daytime crossings.
The ferry sale included the tugboat-barge that comprises the ferry, cable, ferry equipment and two plots of land in Shoreham, for about $600,000.
The ferry will run May 28 to July 2, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; July 3 to Sept. 6, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sept. 7 to Oct. 18, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cars and pickup trucks are $12 one-way or $20 roundtrip. Pedestrians are $4 each or $5 with a bicycle.
Doyle is a retired Wall Street investor and owner of Hibernia Farm in Cornwall, Vt.
