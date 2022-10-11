PLATTSBURGH — Five people are facing drug charges following their arrest Monday by the Plattsburgh City Police Department.
The charges were related to an ongoing investigation into the transportation and sales of narcotic substances in the City of Plattsburgh.
1,398 BAGS OF FENTANYL
During execution of a search warrant at a residence on Sandalwood Way, law enforcement said they seized approximately 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 of U.S. currency.
The residents, Gerald Rabideau, 54, and Stephanie Lafountain, 31, were arrested for first-degree criminal nuisance, a class E felony, police said.
Rabideau was remanded to the Clinton County Jail and Lafountain will appear in Plattsburgh City Court for arraignment on a later date.
Also located in the residence were Jordan Phipps, 24, Kanei Teal, 24, and Kemo Teal, 25, all of Connecticut. All three individuals were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, intent to sell, a class B felony.
Phipps and Kemo Teal were also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.
More arrests are pending, police said.
The investigation and arrest was the result of the ongoing efforts of the Adirondack Narcotics Enforcement Unit, which is comprised of City Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office,
New York State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.
