PLATTSBURGH — It was a one-of-a-kind flame built for a one-of-a-kind event, and on Wednesday morning that historic torch stopped by Nova Bus in Plattsburgh on its way to the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid.
The FISU World University Games are the largest global sports event and educational festival for student-athletes. They bring together thousands of athletes from over 150 countries, every two years, to compete in an assortment of 10 winter compulsory sports.
In custom with the lead up to the opening ceremony, which is to be held Jan. 12 at the historic Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, the games’ torch and its bearers have been making many visits to different cities, countries and communities on its way to the event.
LED FLAME
Thursday morning, the torch came to Plattsburgh.
In a torch relay ceremony, held at the Nova Bus garage, the eco-friendly flame got its own little tour of Plattsburgh, as it wound down Banker Road, around the bus garage and eventually inside.
Carried by members of Nova Bus, Hydro Quebec and Plattsburgh State athletes, the 22-inch-long torch was created by and built by Adirondack studios, out of Argyle, which was the same group that crafted the award podiums at the 1980 Winter Olympic Olympic Games, also held in Lake Placid.
An elegant, yet eco-friendly design, the flame is historic in that it actually isn’t a flame.
For the first time ever the FISU flame is being carried in a sustainably-designed torch, being that the flame itself is designed with LED lights that create the illusion of ice and water in place of a flame. It’s a carbon-free presentation and the hosts of the event certainly know a thing or two about what it means to be eco-friendly.
ANTICIPATION FOR GAMES
Nova Bus, a Canadian Bus manufacturer, is a corporation that prides itself in being a generator of sustainable, yet reliable transit. The company has partnered with the FISU games, not only to host their torch relay ceremony, but also in an opportunity to showcase their mission on a world stage as Nova Bus will be providing transportation for all the athletes throughout the games.
The much-anticipated games are scheduled to be held from Jan. 12-22, and will all take place in Lake Placid and its nearby towns and facilities.
“It’s going to be historic in the lives of thousands of young people, coming from around the world. A once-in-a-lifetime experience to further personal bests and to meet other young people from around the world,” President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas said at the torch relay event Thursday.
“It’s also historic for our region, which has prided itself for many decades as the winter sports capital of the world.”
