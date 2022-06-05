First Friday celebrates Downtown Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh’s Downtown businesses partnered with local artists to celebrate the community’s monthly First Friday with ‘90s themed family-friendly events.
First Friday is a monthly celebration produced by The Link Art Center and the City of Plattsburgh focusing on increasing community interaction with downtown Plattsburgh. Businesses involved stay open later and host fun events for all to enjoy.
“This is an awesome celebration for families to come downtown and experience the local businesses,” said Megan Charland, creative director of The Link.
SUN GAZING
The event Friday was an evening of local food, music and art. During their extended hours, participating shops offer limited-time deals, games and activities, such as trivia night or VHS movie marathons.
A participating group, EphemerADK, a star-gazing group, may not offer deals or games, but gave the chance to observe the sun close up in broad daylight through a specialize telescope.
“First Friday is a nice chance to get Downtown and experience life here. It’s great seeing the families have fun, their kids love the telescope!” said Ed Guenther of EphemerADK.
Not looking directly at the sun might be a rule your mother told you, but with the help of a solar filter reflecting away the heat and most of the light, Guenther says you could see what looks like little specs spotted about the sun that are actually solar flares.
“It was so cool to see the sun up so close,” said Kamden Saukas, who came to First Friday with his mother.
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Other businesses opted for a more hands-on approach to the ‘90s themed festivities. Old Soul Design Shop hosted a VHS movie marathon featuring “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies.
Over at Chapter One Coffee and Tea, there was a trivia game being played.
‘90s cartoons
The theme of the game? 1990s cartoons.
Barista Edward Morris whizzed around his station making one drink after another for the players who ordered.
“We’ve been doing this for a year, it’s great and we love being a part of it,” said Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest, local writer, playwright, and owner of Chapter One.
Upcoming First Friday events will take place on July 1 and August 5.
