PERU — A Dannemora man was killed in an accident that involved three utility terrain vehicles Tuesday night.
According to State Police, around 10:30 p.m., Leon J. Clairmont, 63, of Dannemora, Lawrence J. Herdman, 32, of Peru and Bobby D. Powell, 39, of Plattsburgh were all driving a UTV on Rod and Gun Club Road in Peru when they were all involved in an accident.
Police said Clairmont was operating a Suzuki Quad runner ATV, Herdman was operating an orange Maverick trail UTV and Powell was driving a Big Bear 4x4 with a seven-year-old passenger.
They were all traveling westbound when the accident occurred, police said.
Clairmont was pronounced dead at the scene by the assistant Clinton County Coroner, police said.
Powell and his seven-year-old passenger were ejected off the vehicle and were injured, police said. They were taken to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh.
Powell sustained head and facial injuries and the seven-year old passenger suffered shoulder pain and minor abrasions, police said.
Both were listed in stable condition on Wednesday.
Herdman did not sustain any injuries, police said.
The accident is still under investigation per the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
State Police were assisted by Peru Fire and Rescue, CVPH EMS, Morrisville EMS, Keeseville Fire, and the Clinton County District Attorney’s office.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital by Dr. Michael Sikirica.
