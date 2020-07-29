MOOERS— Lisa Montemayor and her fiance Bob Reilly lost their home at 402 Route 22 this Fourth of July due to a fireworks accident.
The home, built in the 1800s, was a total loss, Mooers Volunteer Fire Department Second Assistant Fire Chief Ben Lapham previously told the Press-Republican.
Since the tragedy, Reilly, Montemayor and her granddaughter, Mila Montemayor, have received assistance and kindness from the community.
“I would like to thank the volunteer firefighters very much,” Monetmayor said. “I have a new-found respect for them and the hard work that they do.”
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross has contributed to the family’s relief by providing a new nebulizer and medication for Reilly in addition to financial assistance during this time.
FIREWORK SAFETY
Montemayor mentioned community members who have made generous contributions to her and her family. She also highlights her niece, Kaylee Farr, for setting up a GoFundMe online fundraiser page.
Donations can be made to that fundraiser at tinyurl.com/yy54hcho.
“Family and friends have been so good to us,” Montemayor said.
The family also has cautionary advice regarding the recreational use of fireworks during the summer months.
“Always make sure they’re at the appropriate distance,” Monetmayor said.
HOME INSURANCE
She also stressed the importance of insurance for homeowners.
“Make sure you check your insurance policy. I can’t imagine going through any of this without coverage. It makes me want to cry just thinking about not having it,” Monetmayor said. “Your home is your largest investment, take care of it.”
Email Sage Lewandowski: sage@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @sagelewandowsk1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.