PORT KENT – A family was left homeless after a fire struck their house at 153 Lake St. in Port Kent Thursday.
The 2:15 p.m. fire damaged the home, forcing out a couple and their four children until repairs are made.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to the family, whose names were not released.
The children are ages 2, 7, 8 and 11, and received stuffed animals from the Red Cross, which provided financial assistance for the adults for housing, food and clothing.
A news release said volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, and Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire.
Keeseville firefighters were on the scene for several hours, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Aid came from Willsboro, Ausable and Lewis fire departments.
Keeseville Fire Chief Scott Thompson told the media the home was being renovated at the time of the fire and no one was inside when the fire broke out.
---
SCHROON LAKE – A fire Wednesday night in Schroon Lake displaced two people from a home at 856 Adirondack Road.
Their names were not released, but the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to them, a news release said.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.
The fire was reported at 7:20 p.m., with Schroon Lake, North Hudson, Chilson, Horicon fire companies and Schroon Lake EMS, Essex County Office of Emergency Services, and National Grid called to the site.
“The owner came home and found smoke inside the residence and called 911,” Acting Essex County Emergency Services Director Matt Watts said. “There were no injuries.”
He said cause was likely accidental, and the investigation is continuing.
