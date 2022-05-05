TICONDEROGA – All school budgets in Essex County stayed at or under the state tax cap this year.
Budget votes are all Tuesday, May 17.
Essex County
Ticonderoga
Total Budget: $21.8 million, increase of $242,282, +1.12%
Tax Levy: $12.7 million, increase of $282,602, +2.28%
Tax Rate: Not figured.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Insurance premiums went up 4%.
Proposition: Authorize the Board of Education to create and fund a Capital Reserve Account.
School Board candidates (three three-year terms). Tracey Cross-Baker (incumbent), Eric Rich (incumbent), Mark Russell (incumbent), and John Woods Jr.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School Auditorium, Essex County residents; and Hague Community Center, Warren County residents.
Crown Point
Total budget: $7.96 million, increase of 4.67%.
Tax levy: $1.69 million, decrease of $26,069.
Tax rate: $10.10, decrease of 1.51%.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Additional support for student learning.
School board candidates (three three-year terms): Mitch St. Pierre (incumbent), Anita Johnson (incumbent); and Jodie Ingleston, running for seat vacated at end of term in June.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., at school.
Schroon Lake
Total budget: $8.81 million, increase of $440,417, + 4.2%.
Tax levy: $6.92 million, increase of $153,226, +2.26%.
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Buy one 66-passenger school bus for up to $128,000.
School board candidates (two three-year terms, one two-year term): Brooke Clark, Susan Repko (incumbent), Bruce Murdock (incumbent), and Valerie LeBlanc.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school auditorium entrance.
Newcomb
Total budget: $6.59 million, increase of 0.68%.
Total tax levy: $4.43 million, increase of 1.57%.
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy meets NYS cap: Yes.
Propositions: Purchase 30-passenger small bus, expending monies from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund (Capital Fund).
School Board candidates (one five-year term): Lori Demars (incumbent).
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at school.
Minerva
Budget: $5.87 million.
Total tax levy: $3.78 million, increase of 1.80%
Tax rate: $11.09, increase of $0.24.
Levy meets NYS cap: Yes.
Program/Staff changes: One additional elementary teacher.
School board (one five-year term): Write-in candidates only.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at school.
Moriah
Total budget: $19.7 million, increase of 11.11%.
Tax levy: $4.08 million, 0% increase..
Tax rate: $17.74, increase of $0.01 from current $17.73.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Proposition: Buy two student vehicles for $277,900.
School board candidates (three three-year terms, one one-year term): Anthony Harlow, Michael Celotti (incumbent), Dana Gilbo (incumbent) and Benjamin Winters (incumbent).
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., main school lobby.
Lake Placid
Total budget: 20.9 million, increase of 0.87%
Tax levy: $16.67 million, decrease of 0.2053%
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Lease two 66-passenger school buses for a period not to exceed five years at up to $44,200 per year; increase funding by $620 annually for Wilmington E.M. Cooper Memorial Public Library, library levy would go from $15,470.00 to $16,090 a year; and fund the Repair Reserve Fund by transfer of up to $1 million from budgetary appropriations and/or unreserved fund balance, and use for site, building and athletic field improvements, furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, and updates to school alarm systems.
School board candidates (two two-year seats): Douglas Lansing, Beth Brunner, Ronald Briggs and Colleen Skufca.
Vote: 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Lake Placid Elementary School Cafeteria (for Lake Placid residents), and from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Wilmington Community Center (for Wilmington residents).
Keene
Total budget: $7.58 million, 13.2% increase.
Tax levy: $6.15 million, 8.02% increase.
Tax rate: Keene, $11.26, 84 cent increase; Jay, $11.26, $2.01 increase.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Add technology teacher position, one minivan, and includes payment on capital project previously approved by voters: new STEAM classroom, main entrance/main office, fitness classroom, roof, boilers, resurfacing of athletic fields, and increased security.
School board candidates (two three year terms): Incumbents Jen Kazmierczak and Molly Jacobson.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., main entrance to school.
Boquet Valley
Total budget: $15.19 million, increase of $76,000.
Tax levy: $7.8 million, increase of $174,869, +2.28%.
Tax rate: $14.32, increase of $0.18.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Adding SEL (Social Emotional Learning) programs, School Resource Officer, curriculum specialists.
Propositions: Buy two 35-passenger buses for $141,000; levy $15,000 annually for Westport Free Library; buy one maintenance tractor for $35,000.
School board candidates (three three-year terms): Suzanne Russell (incumbent), Phillip Mero (incumbent), Heather Reynolds (incumbent), and Karen Brown.
Vote: Noon until 8 p.m. at Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
AuSable Valley
Total budget: $34,977,108, increase of 0.69%.
Tax levy: $15.19 million, increase of $390,000, +2.63%.
Tax rate: $17.78, increase of 2.63%. (Final rates not officially set until August.)
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
School board candidates (three three-year terms): Term A: Scott R. Bombard, unopposed (incumbent) Term B: Shannon O. Stanley, unopposed; Term C: Jason S. Fuller and David B. Whitford (incumbent).
Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. at school.
Willsboro
Total budget: $10.47 million,
Tax levy: $5.86 million, increase of $153,445, +2.69%
Tax rate: $12.64, increase of $0.37.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Proposition: Capital project to replace the school's fire alarm system for $455,500.
School board candidates (one five-year term): Kasey Young (incumbent).
Vote: Noon until 8 p.m., in school auditorium.
