TICONDEROGA – All school budgets in Essex County stayed at or under the state tax cap this year.

Budget votes are all Tuesday, May 17.

Essex County

Ticonderoga

Total Budget: $21.8 million, increase of $242,282, +1.12%

Tax Levy: $12.7 million, increase of $282,602, +2.28%

Tax Rate: Not figured.

Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Program/staff changes: Insurance premiums went up 4%.

Proposition:  Authorize the Board of Education to create and fund a Capital Reserve Account.

School Board candidates (three three-year terms). Tracey Cross-Baker (incumbent), Eric Rich (incumbent), Mark Russell (incumbent), and John Woods Jr.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School Auditorium, Essex County residents; and Hague Community Center, Warren County residents.

Crown Point

Total budget: $7.96 million, increase of 4.67%.

Tax levy: $1.69 million, decrease of $26,069.

Tax rate: $10.10, decrease of 1.51%.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Program/staff changes: Additional support for student learning. 

School board candidates (three three-year terms): Mitch St. Pierre (incumbent), Anita Johnson (incumbent); and Jodie Ingleston, running for seat vacated at end of term in June.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., at school.

Schroon Lake

Total budget: $8.81 million, increase of $440,417, + 4.2%.

Tax levy: $6.92 million, increase of $153,226, +2.26%.

Tax rate: Not figured.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Propositions: Buy one 66-passenger school bus for up to $128,000.

School board candidates (two three-year terms, one two-year term): Brooke Clark, Susan Repko (incumbent), Bruce Murdock (incumbent), and Valerie LeBlanc.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school auditorium entrance.

Newcomb

Total budget: $6.59 million, increase of 0.68%.

Total tax levy: $4.43 million, increase of 1.57%.

Tax rate: Not figured.

Levy meets NYS cap: Yes.

Propositions: Purchase 30-passenger small bus, expending monies from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund (Capital Fund).

School Board candidates (one five-year term): Lori Demars (incumbent).

 Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at school.

Minerva

Budget: $5.87 million.

Total tax levy: $3.78 million, increase of 1.80%

Tax rate: $11.09, increase of $0.24.

Levy meets NYS cap: Yes.

Program/Staff changes: One additional elementary teacher.

School board (one five-year term): Write-in candidates only.

 Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at school.

Moriah

Total budget: $19.7 million, increase of 11.11%.

Tax levy: $4.08 million, 0% increase..

Tax rate: $17.74, increase of $0.01 from current $17.73.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Proposition: Buy two student vehicles for $277,900.

School board candidates (three three-year terms, one one-year term): Anthony Harlow, Michael Celotti (incumbent), Dana Gilbo (incumbent) and Benjamin Winters (incumbent).

Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., main school lobby.

Lake Placid

Total budget: 20.9 million, increase of 0.87%

Tax levy: $16.67 million, decrease of 0.2053%

Tax rate: Not figured.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Propositions: Lease two 66-passenger school buses for a period not to exceed five years at up to $44,200 per year; increase funding by $620 annually for Wilmington E.M. Cooper Memorial Public Library, library levy would go from $15,470.00 to $16,090 a year; and fund the Repair Reserve Fund by transfer of up to $1 million from budgetary appropriations and/or unreserved fund balance, and use for site, building and athletic field improvements, furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, and updates to school alarm systems.

School board candidates (two two-year seats): Douglas Lansing, Beth Brunner, Ronald Briggs and Colleen Skufca.

Vote: 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Lake Placid Elementary School Cafeteria (for Lake Placid residents), and from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Wilmington Community Center (for Wilmington residents).

Keene

Total budget: $7.58 million, 13.2% increase.

Tax levy: $6.15 million, 8.02% increase.

Tax rate: Keene, $11.26, 84 cent increase; Jay, $11.26, $2.01 increase.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Program/staff changes: Add technology teacher position, one minivan, and includes payment on capital project previously approved by voters: new STEAM classroom, main entrance/main office, fitness classroom, roof, boilers, resurfacing of athletic fields, and increased security.

School board candidates (two three year terms): Incumbents Jen Kazmierczak and Molly Jacobson.

Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., main entrance to school.

Boquet Valley

Total budget: $15.19 million, increase of $76,000.

Tax levy: $7.8 million, increase of $174,869, +2.28%.

Tax rate: $14.32, increase of $0.18.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Program/staff changes: Adding SEL (Social Emotional Learning) programs, School Resource Officer, curriculum specialists.

Propositions: Buy two 35-passenger buses for $141,000; levy $15,000 annually for Westport Free Library; buy one maintenance tractor for $35,000.

School board candidates (three three-year terms): Suzanne Russell (incumbent), Phillip Mero (incumbent), Heather Reynolds (incumbent), and Karen Brown.

Vote: Noon until 8 p.m. at Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.

AuSable Valley

Total budget: $34,977,108, increase of 0.69%.

Tax levy: $15.19 million, increase of $390,000, +2.63%.

Tax rate: $17.78, increase of 2.63%. (Final rates not officially set until August.)

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

School board candidates (three three-year terms): Term A: Scott R. Bombard, unopposed (incumbent) Term B: Shannon O. Stanley, unopposed; Term C:  Jason S. Fuller and David B. Whitford (incumbent).

Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. at school.

Willsboro

Total budget: $10.47 million,

Tax levy: $5.86 million, increase of $153,445, +2.69%

Tax rate: $12.64, increase of $0.37.

Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.

Proposition: Capital project to replace the school's fire alarm system for $455,500.

School board candidates (one five-year term): Kasey Young (incumbent).

Vote: Noon until 8 p.m., in school auditorium.

