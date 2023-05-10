TICONDEROGA — School budgets in Essex County, except for Schroon Lake and Keene, stayed at or under the state tax cap this year.
Those two schools went over their adjusted tax caps and will need a supermajority or 60% voter approval to pass.
Anyone interested in absentee ballots should contact their district office to check on availability.
Budget votes are all Tuesday, May 16.
Essex County
Ticonderoga
Total Budget: $21.8 million, increase of $403,601, +1.85%
Tax Levy: $12.82 million, increase of $120,000, +0.94%
Tax Rate: Ticonderoga, $8.22, previously $10.02, decrease of $1.80; Hague, $7.95, previously $13.95, decrease of $5.99. Hague just had a townwide property reassessment.
Levy meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: The spending plan takes into account retirements and subsequent new hires. The budget includes a capital outlay which will be used to continue the overhaul of the security and video surveillance system.
Proposition: Shall the district reconstruct the Junior-Senior High School portico, at an estimated maximum cost of $725,000; with $200,000 from the capital reserve fund, and $18,475 in donations to the school district, remainder not to exceed $506,525, and the levy of a tax in annual installments.
School Board candidates (3 three-year terms): incumbents Robert C. Dedrick, Lynne Lenhart, and Seanna Porter; and challenger John Woods Jr.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. in the Junior-Senior High School gymnasium, Essex County residents; and Hague Community Center, Warren County residents.
Crown Point
Total budget: $8.75 million, increase of $788,695, +9%.
Tax levy: $1.7 million, increase of 0.58%.
Tax rate: $10.08, increase of 58 cents.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Provide high-quality education, meet graduation requirements and offer college electives, offer free, elementary after school program to our school community, make renovations, repairs and purchases to improve our facility, and hire new staff to offer electives.
Proposition: Capital building project with no tax increase.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): incumbent Terry Ross, incumbent Florence St. Pierre-Sears, unopposed.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., at school cafeteria.
Schroon Lake
Total budget: $9.3 million, increase of $490,437, +5.56%.
Tax levy: $6.1 million, increase of $307,844, +5.82%.
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: No. Vote requires supermajority (60%) for passage. Cap is +1.38%.
Propositions: Buy one 66-passengers bus for not more than $160,500.
School board candidates (one three-year term): incumbent Jared Whitley, unopposed.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., school auditorium entrance.
Newcomb
Total budget: $6.65 million, increase of $57,728, +0.88%.
Total tax levy: $4.46 million, increase of $29,349, +0.66%.
Tax rate: $3.89 per $1,000 of assessment, 3 cents increase, Homestead rate; $15.96, increase of 12 cents, Non-Homestead rate.
Levy meets NYS cap: Yes.
Program/Staff changes: Staff changes due to employee retirements; includes new bond for capital project approved by voters in 2019 but delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Propositions: Buy one 60-passenger bus from Bus Purchase Reserve Fund at cost not more than $145,000.
School Board candidate (one five-year term): incumbent Nicholas Poulin, unopposed.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at school.
Minerva
Budget: $6.07 million, increase of $199,083, +3.38%
Total tax levy: $3.8 million, increase of $72,000, +2.08%
Tax rate: $10.45, Minerva; $10.71, Chester, per $1,000 of assessment.
Levy meets NYS cap: Yes.
Program/Staff changes: Includes $100,000 capital outlay to remove an underground fuel oil tank and replace the school clock system.
Propositions: Capital project voter proposition for $3,643,240 to complete a number of repairs and renovations, which will increase the tax levy by 1.06%, +$11 on a house assessed for $100,000.
School board (1 five-year term, 1 one-year unexpired term): Nicole Griffen, Nellie Halloran, Jessica McNally and Jessica West.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at school lobby.
Moriah
Total budget: $21.51 million, increase of $1.7 million.
Tax levy: $4.08 million, no increase.
Tax rate: $17.74, no increase from current.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): incumbents Amy Gaddor and Anthony Harlow, unopposed.
Vote: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., main school lobby. (Also May 23, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. vote at Port Henry Sherman Free Library to add library tax levy.)
Lake Placid
Total budget: $21.74 million, increase of $21,746,602, +3.99%
Tax levy: $17.17 million, increase of $500,000, +3.01%
Tax rate: $6.32 per $1,000 of assessment, increase of 18 cents.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Program/staff changes: Save $80,000 year by eliminating Middle School principal; increase Middle School-High School combined principal by $8,480 for extra duties.
Propositions: increase funding for the E.M. Cooper Memorial Library in Wilmington and lease two buses for the 2023-24 school year, one 24-passenger school wheelchair bus and one eight-passenger school bus.
School board candidates (three three-year seats): Nathan Hammaker, John Hopkinson, Douglas Lansing and Ryan St. Louis.
Vote: 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Lake Placid Elementary School Cafeteria (for Lake Placid/North Elba residents), and from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Wilmington Community Center (for Wilmington residents).
Keene
Total budget: $7.87 million, 2.47% increase.
Tax levy: $6.57 million, 6.8% increase.
Tax rate: Not given.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: No (60% voter approval required). Adjusted cap is 1.12%.
Proposition: Create capital reserve fund for equipment and improvements.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): Incumbent Lauren Crowl and newcomers Eugene Chin and Janelle Schwartz.
Vote: Noon to 8 p.m., main entrance to school.
Boquet Valley
Total budget: $15.6 million, increase of 2.9%.
Tax levy: $8.08 million, increase of 3.08%.
Tax rate: Not figured.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Buy one 65-passenger bus and one seven-passenger van, plus extra set of steel wheels and studded snow tires.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): Dina Garvey (incumbent), Sarah Kullman (incumbent), unopposed.
Vote: Noon until 8 p.m. at Lake View Campus in Westport.
AuSable Valley
Total budget: $36.5 million, increase of $1.5 million, +4.3%.
Tax levy: $15.64 million, increase of $451,000, +2.97%.
Tax rate: $15.81 per $1,000 of assessment, estimated.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
School board candidate (one three-year term): Amanda Wisher, unopposed.
Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. at Middle School-High School cafeteria.
Willsboro
Total budget: $10.9 million, +4.02 percent.
Tax levy: $5.9 million, increase of $121,378, +2.07%
Tax rate: $10.80, increase of 28 cents.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Proposition: Purchase one 65-passenger bus.
School board candidates (two three-year terms): Krissy Leerkes and Emily Phillips, incumbents, unopposed.
Vote: Noon until 8 p.m., in school gym.
Saranac Lake
Total budget: $36 million, increase of $900,000, +4.05%.
Tax levy: $23.65 million, increase of 1.66%.
Tax rate: $9.04 per $1,000 of assessment (average), 15 cents increase.
Levy Meets NYS Tax Cap: Yes.
Propositions: Proposition 1 to purchase three buses, one suburban or similar vehicle and one van or similar vehicle. Up to $552,000 and up to $552,000.
Proposition 2 allows the district to receive up to an additional 10% in building aid on a debt neutral energy performance contract with the goal of improving energy efficiency at facilities, to cost no more than $2.5 million.
Proposition 3 would levy $409,506 in taxes to pay to the trustees of the Saranac Lake Free Library for general operating funds, a 15% increase.
School board candidates (two three-year terms, one one-year term): Joseph Henderson, Tori Thurston and Michael Martin.
Vote: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., in High School auditorium, enter via Door #5.
