TICONDEROGA — A fox acting unusually aggressive and unafraid of humans was tested and confirmed positive for rabies here.
The homeowner who reported the animal confirmed there were no human or pet exposures.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation retrieved the fox for testing, a release from the Essex County Health Department said in a release Tuesday.
“The specimen was prepared and shipped to the NYSDOH Wadsworth Laboratory and returned positive for rabies today,” the release said.
Following the positive results, Director of Public Health, Linda Beers stated “In 2023, cases have been confirmed in six gray fox, two raccoons, one woodchuck and one bat.”
After the results were returned, the Essex County Health Department notified Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Mark Wright, who expressed ongoing concern for his residents and “wants to remind folks to stay a safe distance away from animals exhibiting such unusual behavior.”
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by the department.
At this time, the October 4th clinic in Schroon Lake is the last clinic scheduled for 2023.
