ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department will have bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 available at clinics on Mondays, starting Sept. 12.
“ECHD is endorsing the latest CDC and NYSDOH recommendations that the Bivalent COVID-19 booster will help eligible New Yorkers maximize their protection, prolong the vaccine’s durability, and safeguard our communities against the virus,” the Health Department said.
“This update aligns better with known COVID-19 variants currently circulating specifically Omicron BA.4 & BA.5.”
WHAT WE KNOW
“The Essex County Health Department is prioritizing the bivalent booster as schools are back in session and the colder months are almost upon us,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for the department, said.
“We want to improve our timeliness and accessibility for those who wish to receive this variant specific booster. The registration site is up and running, is user friendly, and provides guidance and information for those with questions about the bivalent booster.”
The recently approved boosters are considered bivalent vaccines because they contain the mRNA sequence for the spike protein of two strains of SARS-CoV-2: the original strain and one common to the current predominant subvariants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5.
Until now, COVID-19 booster shots have been monovalent or univalent. That means they only contained one version of the mRNA sequence for the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ spike protein, the one that came from the original strain.
RECENT NYSDOH GUIDELINES
The following New Yorkers are eligible for booster doses:
Bivalent Booster Dose
New Yorkers ages 12 and older are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster dose at least 2 months after their previous booster dose or 2 months after completing their initial primary vaccine series.
New Yorkers ages 18 and older are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster dose at least 2 months after their previous booster dose or 2 months after completing their initial primary vaccine series.
Monovalent Booster Dose for Children 5-11 Years
New Yorkers ages 5-11 years old are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent booster dose at least 5 months after completing their primary series.
For vaccine recommendations for specific groups, please visit www.cdc.org.
Information, FAQ’s and appointments are now posted on the ECHD website at COVID Vax Appointments | Essex County Health Department.
