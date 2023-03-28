Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.