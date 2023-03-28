ELIZABETHTOWN — The National Public Health Association will collaborate with local health departments and communities to partake in the celebration of the 28th annual National Public Health Week.
This event takes place for a week in April every year, the theme for this year’s NPHW is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health”.
The goal is to provide a sense of belonging, being part of a community and fostering cultural connections following the more than three-year global pandemic.
Daily themes, like rural health, food & nutrition, reproductive & sexual health, and accessibility are highlighted throughout the week.
“These themes resonate with our work here in Essex County. We know that rural Americans have higher rates of cigarette smoking, blood pressure, and diabetes and that we have lower access to health care because of barriers like transportation and fewer providers,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for the Essex County Health Department (ECHD), said.
“Our recently released Community Health Assessment identified these and other factors that influence the health of our communities. Strategic planning and collaborations with our health care partners and other health and human services agencies in the region mean that we have a data-driven, evidence-based plan for addressing the health disparities in Essex County,”
THe ECHD has several things planned for the week, including a daily social media campaign, banner display at the Government Center Complex, activity challenges and a live interview on Facebook.
“This planning allows us to focus on our strengths and mobilize our assets for the greatest benefit to our residents,” Jessica Darney Buehler, ECHD’s Director of Health
Planning and Promotion, said.
“We are rebuilding our core programs, with a family-centered, health across a lifespan approach – ensuring that we direct efforts at the issues most important to the people we serve”.
The Essex County Board of Supervisors, strong supporters of health and well-being for residents of the county, passed a resolution in March recognizing National Public Health Week 2023.
For more information and to view the 2022 Community Health Assessment and 2022-2024
Community Health Improvement Plan, visit: https://essexcountyny.gov/Health/community-health-assessment/.
To follow along with the NPHW campaign and join our activity challenges, follow the Essex County Health Department on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth/ Or https://nphw.org/.
