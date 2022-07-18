Somewhere, Sam Trombley is no doubt squirming over the Clinton County Legislature’s decision to sell the County Nursing Home.
Well, rest easy, Sam, it’s the right decision.
The county opted last week to finally decide once and for all to sell the nursing home on Fynn Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh. The county has operated the facility since 1976, and has provided similar nursing care going all the way back to 1874.
The Clinton County Nursing Home has been providing quality care for residents, most of them elderly and in their final years, for decades and it has been a great service for county residents.
But as with many services, nursing homes, with their abundance of regulations and requirements, are getting harder and harder for the county, or any municipality for that matter, to manage successfully. The county has been considering a sale for a while now.
The nursing home here in Clinton County is just one of the few left in the state that is run by a county.
Losing money is not the overriding factor in this decision to sell. Staffing is.
The Nursing Home has the capacity to serve 80 residents, but there are now only 52 living there. The number of residents has been limited because the county has not been able to fill more than 50 vacant full and part-time positions to provide care.
The county says that it has become clear that despite their best efforts, the nursing home has not been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources the staff requires to provide the necessary high-quality care to the residents of the facility that they deserve.
Almost 1,000 nursing homes have been forced to close since 2015 and most of those, like the Clinton County Nursing Home, were operating in rural areas with less than 100 beds.
Trombley, a legislator for 28 years from Ellenburg, was the nursing home’s biggest champion. Anytime the notion of a sale would come up, he would fervently defend the facility and vowed to keep it in county hands as long as he was alive.
Unfortunately, Trombley, the longest serving legislator in county history, passed away in 2016 at the age of 79. Legislators have done their best to heed his wishes since then, but sadly, the time has come to make the sale.
The trick now is to make sure that whoever buys it runs it well, makes it affordable, takes care of the employees and most importantly, takes care of the residents and offers them the highest quality of care.
The legislature said it will continue to financially support the staff of the nursing home throughout the transitional process and provide them with incentive packages to stay. They are also prioritizing a buyer who will not only support the concept of wage sustainability, but is able to offer more flexibility and potentially higher wages to retain existing employees, as well as attract new employees.
Private companies have a way of running a business much better than government does, and no doubt they can find enough staff to fill all of the nursing home beds, a service that will be greatly needed as Baby Boomers continue to age.
But we also have to be aware that running a nursing home is not an easy task, and a lot can go wrong if things are not paid attention to.
We all heard the horror stories during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic of people dying in vast numbers at many nursing homes.
There is nothing wrong with making money in the health care field, but quality care of patients and residents is a priority that cannot be comprised, and let’s hope that the legislature ensures that when it makes a sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.