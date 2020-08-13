Iran just shut down a newspaper after it printed remarks by an expert epidemiologist saying the government is grossly understating the toll the coronavirus has taken on the country.
What an outrageous development in our 21st century world.
Mohammad Reza Sadi, the editor-in-chief of the Iranian newspaper Jahane Sanat, told the official IRNA news agency that authorities closed his paper for quoting an expert critical of the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Last Sunday, the daily newspaper quoted Mohammad Reza Mahboobfar, an epidemiologist the paper said had worked on the government's anti-coronavirus campaign, as saying the true number of cases and deaths in Iran could be 20 times the number reported by the Health Ministry.
He also said the virus was detected in Iran a month earlier than Feb. 19, when authorities announced the first confirmed case.
He said they held up the announcement until after the commemorations of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and parliamentary elections earlier that month.
The act of closing a newspaper reminds citizens of the United States and most of the rest of the world, who enjoy and value fundamental human freedoms, such as expression, that dictators don't have to have their constituents' best interests at heart.
Instead, they want to run their countries without controversy, without debate and without having to answer to anyone but their own conscience, if they happen to have one.
If anyone has the temerity to question a decision by this dictator, the penalty will be quick and severe.
Public debate is not on the docket. It is not allowed. The best solution to any problem will never be found by exploring the ideas of all brains. The only possibilities for finding solutions reside in the very few brains in the ruling circle.
Lying to the public about the effects of the pandemic apparently was seen as being in the best interests of the government, and no leeway or compromise on that matter was to be allowed.
We have seen in America recently restrictions be imposed on what can be said on some social-media platforms. That's because of the universally damaging effects some falsehoods can cause. That is far different from silencing voices that report lies of the government.
According to the Associated Press, authorities in Iran have come under heavy criticism since the start of the pandemic because of their reluctance to impose the kind of sweeping restrictions seen elsewhere in the region. Iran is home to the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East.
The Nazis, the Communists and other dictatorial entities today and in the past century have held out for this kind of rule over citizen rights of expression, even as the value of such freedoms have gained a firm foothold in most of the world.
The people at the head of any government are employees of the citizenry and must hold that citizenry's well-being above all else. They must be accountable to all and at least tolerate, if not welcome, dissenting opinions.
Otherwise, you have government of the few, by the few and for the few.
