Last year, more than 20,000 homicides were recorded in the United States, a figure that keeps rising every year. Not only are we not doing anything about it, hardly anybody is even talking about doing anything about it.
The Press-Republican is not in favor of compromising our precious Second Amendment.
We do realize and hold firmly to this fact: When the founding fathers adopted that amendment, which allows for an individual’s right to own and bear arms, it was mainly for personal safety. There were no police departments to provide every citizen with protection.
However, since the advent of public-safety departments across the nation, law-abiding citizens still want to own guns for hunting, target shooting and other acceptable purposes, as well as the occasional need for self-defense.
And we would never argue for taking away guns from people who have a genuine desire or need for one so long as they have no inclination to use it to harm anyone else.
But, unfortunately, as we see more and more frequently every year, too many people in our country do want a gun to harm – kill – other people. And we should be doing all we can to keep firearms out of the possession of those few individuals.
But we are doing no such thing. We not only can’t decide what to do, we are barely even talking about it, even though just about every week we read or hear of another mass shooting by someone who appears to be thinking and behaving without a full arsenal of sanity.
For decades, the National Rifle Association has been blamed for the lack of effort to get or keep guns out of the hands of the irresponsible. The NRA spends millions of dollars every year to help elect people who refuse to bend on the principles of gun rights.
In recent years, however – presumably because of the increasing heartbreaking murders of innocent, uninvolved passersby – the NRA’s robust support has been winnowing away.
Dues collections of $120 million in 2020 fell to $97 million in 2021. Memberships are shrinking. Public pronouncements of support for uncontested gun ownership are less effusive these days.
It’s easy to see why: Too many innocent people are being killed by mass shooters, and Americans are alarmed, shocked and downright afraid. These shootings are happening in places where any one of us could be a victim. America has become the laughingstock of the world, in contrast to New Zealand, for example, which has recently passed laws to require gun owners to be registered and own non-military-style weapons.
This is not to say we in the United States should ban guns. But shouldn’t we be taking some kind of action to limit who can own a gun and what kind?
Isn’t there a reasonable compromise between all and nothing at all? And shouldn’t the government be trying to find that point? It’s as if everybody would rather win the argument for their side than find a deal that will work for all.
Let’s not strive to take everybody’s gun away. But let’s strive to reduce the senseless killings we are enduring weekly, if not daily.
There must be some action we can take to stop this deplorable trend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.