News of Amtrak returning service of the Adirondack line as early as April 3 is welcoming for many.
The Adirondack runs from New York City to Montreal with several stops in between including Plattsburgh. The service has been shuttered north of Albany for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been popular for years for New Yorkers as well as Montrealers as a travel option to reach the massive Adirondack Park or to travel between the two major cities or points in between.
Many college students at SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Community College who hail from the New York City area have relied on the Adirondack to travel back and forth to school for years.
For locals, the train is a great way to make a quick weekend trip to the city in a comfortable, convenient manner.
Before COVID, the line was getting plenty of use.
According to Amtrak, it served 117,490 riding customers in 2019, the year before the pandemic, which was a 5.1 percent increase from 2018.
Amtrak, like so many other businesses, was hit hard by the pandemic, and bringing back the Adirondack service has not been an easy task.
The rail line says they have been actively hiring and training onboard and mechanical employees in New York City and Albany. They’ve hosted state-wide job fairs seeking people to fill positions, and have added 526 people in New York in 2022.
The company wanted so badly to hire people that they included $25,000 sign-on bonuses for all mechanical roles to help attract talent.
In recent weeks, trains have been seen running through the area north to Rouses Point as training and certification runs for new crew members are being conducted.
The training and certification requirements for the rail service seem to be quite extensive, which we are glad to see as it indicates that travel has a better chance of being safe and reliable with well-trained crews.
Amtrak said it has also been working with host railroad partners, Canadian Pacific and Canadian National about the return of service in the, “safest, most efficient manner.”
Since the pandemic has become more manageable and life has been returning to more normalcy, federal, state and local officials have been lobbying Amtrak to return the Adirondack service.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik all worked with Amtrak for several months toward re-establishing the Adirondack service.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson also weighed in as did several local officials.
And of course, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas was also instrumental in persuading Amtrak of the value of the line.
The re-opening of the Adirondack will no doubt help bolster local economies at the 17 stops along the way as it will bring people who spend money to those stops.
It might not be a huge impact, but folks in Ticonderoga, Port Henry, Westport, Port Kent, Plattsburgh and Rouses Point will see some benefit from travelers using those stops.
The Adirondack will also boost tourism in the region, which accounts for 44.7 percent of employment in Hamilton County, 36.8 percent in Essex County, and more than 16 percent in the Adirondack region as a whole.
It is nice to have this travel option available again and we look forward to the return of the Adirondack, and it will be nice to hear the whistles once more as the silver train rumbles through our region.
