Don’t be too fooled by the recent mild weather we’ve been having around here. Winter is coming and home heating season could be a tough one.
We’ve been dealing with high energy costs for most of this year, and the trend figures to continue into the winter. Not only are gasoline prices still very high, home heating fuels are also dangerously high.
Reports are that energy costs could be as much as 39 percent higher than last winter.
We suggest folks takes what steps they can to deal with the large price increase.
Setting thermostats lower, taping up windows, wearing layers of clothing inside are just a few simple things people can do to save on home heating costs.
The government says it is aware of the problem and is working to provide help. Let’s hope that happens.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, was in Plattsburgh to talk about home heating recently and the federal government’s pledge to provide an extra $1 billion in emergency supplemental Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding for households across the country.
An estimated $60 million of that is slated for New Yorker’s homes.
In the North Country, we’re going to need it.
In the 2021-2022 heating season, Clinton County households alone received more than $9 million from LIHEAP.
Not only will the money be available to help with the high cost of fuel itself, it will be available to go towards repairs and replacement of heating equipment if necessary.
That’s good news because many of us in this region knows how finicky furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters can be. They always seems to break down on the coldest days of the year.
Gillibrand said she was hoping the LIHEAP money could cut heating bills by as much as 40%.
Residents can apply for LIHEAP funds online at mybenefits.ny.gov or through Social Services offices in person.
Last year, more than 7,000 families received help with their heating utility needs and about 4,200 people got help with emergency assistance in Clinton County.
With high costs of gas, home heating fuel, food, medicine, housing and for just about everything else, folks should not have to choose between heat and food or any other essential items.
Many people in the North Country rely on wood for home heating, which can be a more inexpensive way to heat your home. But it might require more work, and can be a bit of a mess.
It can also create safety issues.
For those that burn wood, we encourage you to make sure your fireplaces, wood stoves or pellet stoves are clean and in good working order before winter hits. The fire must also be well attended and fire extinguishers should be made handy.
It’s probably also not a bad idea to make sure generators are tuned up and ready to go and that you have enough fuel for them in an emergency. We all remember the Ice Storm of January of 1998 when generators were lifesavers.
Yes, winter is coming, but we are a hearty bunch up here and not to worry too much, we can handle it, no problem.
