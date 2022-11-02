The Internet has replaced traditional paper means of communications for several decades now, and, generally, for the better.
As a centuries-old newspaper, the Press-Republican appreciates the history of that medium, as well as the habits and the affection it has inspired.
But, as we have learned to transform our delivery system from newsprint to computer, we have come to realize that the future of information exchange is in very good hands even when human hands have less of a role.
The Press-Republican has offered Parade Magazine, Relish and Spry Living in its weekend editions for years. Soon, there will be changes.
Relish, the recipe specialist, and Spry Living, which focuses on healthful practices, has ceased publication.
We are confident their traditional assignments will appear, virtually uninterrupted, via other iterations, including Parade.
Parade, the true icon of the trio, will not arrive in paper form after Nov. 12. But it will arrive over the Web, the same way so many of our readers receive the P-R: both on the Press-Republican website and in our daily e-edition.
By now, most of our audience is accustomed to Internet delivery as well as the printed version.
It used to be that, when a family moved into a new community, one of its first priorities was to sign up for delivery of its new daily newspaper. After all, where else was all that was critical to adjusting to and progressing in a new community available?
In the past couple of decades, though, with the development of the Internet, new options emerged. Young couples these days, so accustomed to their electronic communications, turn to digital newspaper habits more than paper in the mailbox.
Historically, newsprint has been a newspaper’s second-biggest expense, after staffing. Many older readers are unalterably wed to the physical paper, but the trends are heading in the other direction.
Parade, a vital component of Press-Republican offerings, realizes all of this and is taking steps to stay in step.
Among Parade’s irreplaceable assets are its insightful celebrity interviews, dining and cooking tips, health discoveries and recommendations and, of course, genius Marilyn Savant’s fascinating contemplations. And, every year, readers look forward to the traditional What People Make revelations of incomes.
The magazine is understandably a much-anticipated part of our North Country environment.
The publisher The Arena Group bought Parade five months ago. Since then, Parade.com’s unique visitors have nearly tripled. Improvements and additions are on the horizon from this ambitious and imaginative company.
Those intriguing interviews with the most compelling celebrities will continue from those reporters with the unusual knack for eliciting those nuggets destined to engage our readers.
We hope, of course, that the Press-Republican’s transition on Sundays and Mondays from a traditional newspaper to a, for many, more familiar internet delivery has by now become a way of life for almost everyone.
And we hope the change for Parade on weekends will fall right into the newer lifestyle.
It will be the same quality ingredients – upgraded, in fact – blended into an ever more tempting serving.
Enjoy the conversion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.