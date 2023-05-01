May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we all would do well to take a moment and think about not only our own mental health, but that of our family, friends and community.
Mental health affects us all and we need to treat it as we would any other aspect of our health on a daily basis. Our brains are just as crucial as our hearts, lungs, liver and kidneys.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health Month has been observed in the U.S. since 1949. The color green is associated with the movement and many special landmarks across the state will be lit in green to raise awareness.
“Every year during the month of May, NAMI joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Together, we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the U.S. affected by mental illness,” NAMI says.
This year, NAMI is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with the “More Than Enough,” campaign.
“It’s an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember the inherent value we each hold — no matter our diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability. We want every person out there to know that if all you did was wake up today, that’s more than enough. No matter what, you are inherently worthy of more than enough life, love and healing. Showing up, just as you are, for yourself and the people around you is more than enough.”
Throughout the month, NAMI is inviting folks to share with on social media why they are more than enough by tagging them (@NAMICommunicate) and using the hashtag #MoreThanEnough.
NAMI would like to see these posts shared all over social media.
To help, they offer some sample posts people can use to get the word out:
“No matter what my depression tells me, I am worthy of love, I am worthy of acceptance, I am worthy of fulfillment. I Am #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate.”
“I live with schizophrenia. I am not a burden. I Am #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate.”
“REMINDER: Your worth is not measured by your productivity. You deserve love and healing just as you are. You are #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate: nami.org/mhm.”
“If all you did was wake up today, you are still #MoreThanEnough! Learn more with @NAMICommunicate nami.org/mhm.”
“If someone you love is going through a hard time, you don’t need to have all the answers. Just being there is #MoreThanEnough. Learn more with @NAMICommunicate at nami.org/mhm.”
“Mental health affects ALL of us. Help us get the word out and start the conversation today! Visit: nami.org/mhm #MoreThanEnough @NAMICommunicate.”
Mental health ailments are real and we all need to take them seriously and work to improve treatment and conditions for those who suffer from these ailments.
With all of the “sham and drudgery” in our lives, we could certainly all afford to be a bit more compassionate and caring.
