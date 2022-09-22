Here in the North Country, we love autumn and all its splendor and now is the perfect time to practice the old marketing slogan: “Buy Local.”
In this region we are fortunate enough to experience full-throated versions of each of the four seasons — winter, spring, summer and fall.
Another fall officially arrived last week and it seems to be off to a great start.
Fall gives us many opportunities to enjoy life in the North Country.
There are hay rides, apple picking, pumpkin picking, cider, doughnuts, pies, corn mazes, harvest dinners, high school football, soccer, cross country and volleyball matches and of course, a magnificent array of fall colors amongst our many trees.
Most of these activities provide a chance to get outside and enjoy the final few weeks of halfway decent weather. They also give us a chance to patronize local venues.
As we know, the apple industry has been huge around here for decades. The wonderful orchards have awesome fruit stands with all kinds of apples, pies, doughnuts, cider and many other wonderful treats and crafts.
There’s usually things for kids to enjoy and opportunities to go out and pick your own apples.
Money spent there stays local and helps fortify a local industry that has been key to the region for generations.
But orchards are not the only place to spend your money locally this fall.
The aforementioned sporting events usually have concession stands, and proceeds from those sales go towards helping sustain the programs for girls and boys. It may not seem like a big deal, but each hot dog and each soda purchased at a football game does have value.
Same with harvest dinners. Many of them are hosted by churches and it often serves as their main fundraiser. For a decent price you can get a great ham, turkey or spaghetti dinner with a nice dessert.
There are also usually crafts and bake sales and raffles of all sorts.
Proceeds go to towards helping sustain the church, which is vital to so many people in our region.
Aside from these more informal retail venues, there is also more traditional commerce in terms of eating out at restaurants. We can usually count on some really nice fall weather at some point during the season, which offers a great chance to get out for one last outside dining experience.
The outdoor dining experience has been bolstered in recent years mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve seen restaurants put up wind blockers, add fire places and some even offer blankets.
Many local restaurants are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and are trying to recover, so eating locally will go a long way towards keeping them in business.
This is the time of year that we also stock up on winter items. Wood, pellets, snowblowers, shovels, winter clothing will also be needed. A quick trip to a local store to get these items would be better than clicking on line for yet another delivery.
Trust us, the delivery and warehouse giants won’t go out of business if you choose to shop locally instead.
And, of course, the colorful palette of foliage that lines our region draws worldwide attention as leafpeepers travel here from far and wide, frequenting local businesses during their visits.
So, yes, while we will miss the beach weather, we have much to be thankful for as the seasons turn.
