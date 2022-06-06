It was seven years ago yesterday that convicted murderers David Sweat and Richard Matt were found to have tunneled out of Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
Their escape sparked a massive manhunt that would last for 23 days and range across the North Country and beyond. More than 1,500 law enforcement personnel were scouring the area around the clock, checking the woods, homes, garages, barns, hunting camps and any other dwelling they encountered.
Matt was eventually shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent on June 26 in Malone. Sweat was shot and apprehended two days later by State Police Sgt. Jay Cook.
Sweat had been walking on Coveytown Road not far from the Canadian border when Cook caught him.
The aftermath of the escape produced a thorough report from the state Attorney General’s Office that outlined procedures and individual performances at the prison that fell short. People lost their jobs and policies were changed.
Needless to say it was not Clinton Correctional’s finest moment.
But since then, life in prison has continued to change. Recently, most notable are policies that the correction officer’s union say are directly to blame for a spike in violence inside prison walls.
According to the state, 415 assaults on staff and 436 assaults on inmates have been reported in facilities across the state so far in 2022. In 2021, the department recorded 1,177 assaults on corrections staff, a record high even as inmate populations in state prisons dwindled.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association attributed the spike in assaults in 2021 to the corrections department’s “progressive policies” and what was seen as leniency toward offending inmates.
The union believes that leniency has continued with the implementation of solitary confinement reform in April known as HALT, which they believe is hampering correction officers’ ability to discipline inmates, thereby putting staff at risk.
Working in corrections is an extremely difficult and hazardous job, and the officers who work at that job deserve credit for their efforts and the thanks of the public.
Yes, they get paid a good wage, have great benefits and a flexible schedule, but at any moment on the job, their lives could be in danger.
It seems that the pleas from the correction officers union are reasonable in that they need to be able to establish parameters with inmates and they need to have methods of punishment to keep order.
The rise in crime statistics does not seem like a coincidence.
Many of these new policies in prisons that the correction officer’s union are so concerned about, come from downstate lawmakers who hear complaints from constituents about how inmates are treated.
But these lawmakers do not seem to be interested at all in hearing about the rise in crime inside statewide prisons.
NYSCOPBA filed a lawsuit in federal court last year, arguing that the HALT Act violated officers’ civil rights and should be overturned. That lawsuit is still pending.
Last December, the corrections department formed a task force meant to implement strategies to stem prison violence in the state.
Whether it be due to the suit or the task force, state lawmakers need to sit down and figure out a plan that works for everyone. It seems that it shouldn’t be impossible to come up with policies that ensure inmates are treated humanely, but at the same time are held accountable for when they do cross the line.
In the meantime, we hope the violence decreases and everyone who lives and works inside of prisons can stay safe.
