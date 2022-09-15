Is there a more tragic — or controversial — conundrum in modern society than the question of health care?
Human bodies on the whole are prone to all manner of bumps and bruises, of breaks and sprains, of cramps and other conditions.
One wrong step can send even the healthiest among us to the emergency room where, depending on their treatment, they can leave with quite the hefty bill.
And it’s what to do about those bills that is the crux of the argument around how health care is provided.
There’s often little argument that we don’t have the technology needed to cure much of what ails us.
Modern medical technology offers treatments that would have been seen as miracles to our ancestors.
But the cost of such treatments can make one’s stomach ill all over again, particularly facing that cost without health insurance.
The solution, then, often boils down to balancing out the twin systems of public and private health insurance.
Ironically, that debate is often played out right on our doorstep with people looking to our Canadian neighbors to compare and contrast our vastly different health care landscapes.
Whereas the United States offers Medicaid for low-income patients but also allows for a vast private insurance marketplace, Canada provides government-funded coverage for all and restricts the purchase of private health care insurance.
As with everything in life, there are pros and cons to each. But when you’re dealing with something as sensitive as people’s lives, emotions easily flare around the issue.
For Canadians, affording to get into the doctor’s office isn’t as much of an issue. But the wait list to be seen can be embarrassingly, sometimes fatally, long.
On the other hand, for uninsured Americans or those with slimmer insurance plans, the issue is getting in the door at all.
According to the Montreal Gazette of Aug. 20, The Fraser Institute, a conservative-libertarian think tank in Canada, recently released a report on wait times for Canadians trying to get health care. Its latest study found that, in 2021, Canadians waited 25.6 weeks — the longest ever recorded.
That is up from 22.5 weeks in 2020. In 1993, when Fraser began tracking, the wait time was 9.3 weeks, so it is on a drastic and, from Americans’ perspective, an intolerable rise. In fact, many Americans would argue that 9.3 weeks is intolerable.
Even taking into account that some of the longest waits are for “elective” surgeries, the patients waiting for those surgeries still suffer in their wait.
By comparison, a 2016 report found that the average wait time for Americans to get in for a first-time appointment with a doctor was about 24 days.
But, again, that’s when Americans can afford to make an appointment at all.
An August 2022 PBS NewsHour report noted that about 26 million Americans have no health insurance.
Those are Americans who, despite a troubling cough or body ache, choose not to see a doctor out of concern about the out-of-pocket cost.
A 2018 NORC poll found about 40 percent of Americans reported choosing to skip a recommended medical test or treatment and 44 percent say they didn’t go to a doctor when they were sick or injured in the last year because of cost.
And that’s even with the expanded coverage net offered through the Affordable Care Act.
Many of us have heard the stories of friends or family members who find themselves in that unfortunate sweet spot of not making enough to afford a private insurance plan but making too much to qualify for insurance assistance.
In both the US and Canada, people are calling for a change.
A poll last year found that 62 percent of Canadians believe they should be able to spend their own money for whatever health care they want. And 67 percent favored using private and non-profit clinics to reduce surgical backlogs as a result of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, a 2022 AP-NORC poll found that fewer than half of Americans say health care is generally handled well in the U.S. Only 12% say it is handled extremely or very well.
That same poll found that about 4 in 10 Americans say they support a single-payer health care system that would require Americans to get their health insurance from a government plan. While 58% say they favor offering a government health insurance plan that anyone can purchase.
But, again, health care access is a complex and sensitive issue that every society in the world is trying to figure out.
Let us hope that the leaders of today, tomorrow and beyond have the wisdom to sort it out.
