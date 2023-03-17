Today is a special day not only around the world, but especially here in the North Country.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day.
The Irish holiday has special meaning for us here in the North Country for several reasons.
The first, as the older generations know, is that Plattsburgh was once the spot to be on March 17 if you were a college student.
Young adults came here by the hundreds to crowd into downtown bars and hang out on Margaret Street, Protection Avenue, Clinton Street and other pockets of downtown.
The drinking age in New York was 18 then so the crowd of imbibers was much greater.
Crowds were so big that legend has it that the floor in one of the bars began to buckle under the weight of so many people. Plattsburgh gained national recognition as one of the top St. Patrick’s Day party spots.
As with many large celebration gatherings with young people and alcohol, things got to be a bit too unruly. City fathers at the time approached the leaders of SUNY Plattsburgh and pleaded with them to change their Spring Break dates so the college would not be in session on St. Patrick’s Day.
The college did and for more than 40 years now, there has been no school during the holiday, and the massive crowds have all but disappeared, but the memories linger.
Another special event that has made St. Patrick’s Day special in these parts is the annual North Country Chamber of Commerce’s St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. The event usually attracts 400 to 500 people and is a highlight of the year for many.
Since 1959, one, or sometimes two, special persons are selected as the Irishman of the Year. The award is a tribute to the winner’s efforts to aid the community throughout their lives in endeavors professional and volunteer.
There have been so many worthy recipients and it is always a joy to watch the honor bestowed on what usually is an unsuspecting person.
We’ve seen doctors, lawyers, politicians, priests, nuns, radio and television personalities and local business leaders, 16 women, and many more get named Irishman of the Year.
Also adding to this special day of celebration is the yearly gathering at the Fourth Ward Club on Montcalm Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh. A small, neighborhood tavern that harkens back to the days of 1951 when the Duquette family opened it, the Ward has become a must stop for many on this day.
While St. Patrick’s Day may be a great reason to celebrate and hoist a beverage or two, let’s not forget the contributions to our region, state, nation and world that the Irish have given us.
The Irish are a stout bunch that have done much to add to the success of our nation since so many landed on our shores in the late 19th and early 20th Century.
Irish folks have helped develop our nation in business, arts, sports, entertainment and so many other areas of life over the decades.
It’s a great day to celebrate the Irish and to re-connect with friends that we haven’t seen much in recent months or years, and to just enjoy the day and feel good about living in the North Country.
We encourage that, but we also warn to stay smart and safe in order to keep this day special and not tragic.
Sláinte.
