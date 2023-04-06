As we get further into spring here in the North Country we will see brighter skies, warmer days and a whole world of new growth and colors.
Our region with our vast mountains, lakes and rivers is the perfect place to recreate outdoors, and we should take advantage of it.
Getting outside and enjoying yourself is especially good for kids.
Here are a few things you can do outdoors for kids this spring from getkidsoutdoors.com.
Make a rock collection.
While out in nature today, gather your favorite rocks into a curated collection. See how many different ways you can organize your collection: by size, by color, by shape, by texture, etc. Older kids can write down their observations of the rocks’ different properties: shiny, rough, bumpy, etc.
Make a fairy garden, worm hotel or gnome home.
Using materials that you find in nature, make a fairy garden, worm hotel or gnome home. Will it have a roof? Is it a lean-to? What materials can you use in its construction?
Go on a scavenger hunt.
Using a pre-made scavenger hunt or by building your own, go out into nature and see what you can find.
Look for four-leafed clovers.
Look for a grassy spot and see if you can spot any four-leafed clovers. Even if none is to be found, it will be interesting to take a closer look at the green ground beneath you.
Inspect a flower.
Examine a flower up close. See how many different parts you can identify. Is there anything you hadn’t noticed before?
Make a wind chime or wall hanging.
Gather found materials in nature, including a stick. Find string or twine, cut 5-7 pieces to the same length. Tie various “treasures” (rocks, shells, twigs) to each piece (you may need help from a parent) and attach to a main stick at the top. Then hang in the wind or on a wall as decoration.
Go for a rainbow walk.
On your next nature walk, how many colors of the rainbow will you see in the plants, birds, animals, fungi around you? Take photos or just point them out as you go!
Dig in for some gardening.
Perhaps the most iconic of all spring outdoor activities, gardening is enriching and beneficial for kids and will help you grow (physically, intellectually, emotionally) alongside the plants you are tending. Gardening often starts with planning, so think about what you’d like to grow and check out our Garden Planner for tips and tools for planning your own (edible) garden. Plan out your space, sow some seeds or plant a few seedlings. Then wait for nature’s magic to happen.
Start a nature journal.
Find a sit spot and record what you see, hear, smell. Use ready-made nature journal pages or start your own. Write down or draw your observations.
Go on an insect hunt.
Walk around your backyard, local park or nearby trail. Gently lift up (then replace) sticks, rocks, dry leaves, fallen branches. Do you see any insects? (hint: try cool, damp places) Take a picture of any that you see, then identify and draw them when you get back home.
Visit a local pond or wetlands.
Look for turtles, frogs, snakes, insects. How do the plant life and animal life differ from those in your backyard?
Do you see any fish? tadpoles? turtles sunning on logs?
There are so many things to do outside this time of year and we look forward to another wonderful spring, summer and fall.
