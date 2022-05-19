The City of Plattsburgh has had its share of financial ups and down over the past few decades, but it seems as healthy now as it has been in quite some time.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said during a recent visit that the city has earned a decent grade when it comes to taking care of its business.
There is no longer the worry of fiscal stress, the budget seems in order, sales tax revenue is healthy and the city is moving towards several projects.
That might seem like a rosy picture, and for now, it might be, but as we have seen in the past, a municipality’s fortunes can turn quickly.
The city has had to fight its way back from serious tax hikes in the late 1980s and early 2000s that prompted large crowds at meetings angrily protesting what they viewed as mismanagement of the city funds.
Steps were taken to fix the problems, but they came back around 2016.
Colin Read was elected mayor in 2016 and he dealt with budget issues with some significant cuts. Under a reorganization, the engineering and recreation departments were restructured as were information technology and human resources.
It was controversial at the time, and still is. Many residents worried about losing services, and there are still complaints today about the impact on recreation.
But as controversial as they were, Read’s methods did lead to a better budget for the city.
Then in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and everyone felt it, including government.
The city, like many municipalities, had to resort to furloughs to manage through the beginning of COVID, and we all felt a drop in sales tax.
But through federal and state recovery programs, the city and other municipalities as well as school districts, have benefited to the point of being able to produce improved budgets.
Current Mayor Chris Rosenquest, who was elected in 2020, and the Common Council are now charged with the responsibility of keeping the city’s budget ship sailing smoothly.
Comptroller DiNapoli warned that the COVID money is not longstanding, and that municipalities must play it smart when it comes to spending and planning.
But so far, things seem to be on the right track.
“The city is looking real good. We are very excited to hear about the development plans that are underway, and also excited with our friends from the North Country Chamber of Commerce to hear that the Canadians are coming back,” DiNapoli said during his visit.
“There certainly is a positive feeling that the city is on the upswing and the economy is on the upswing. We all know it is still a very tenuous time with the recovery and the impact of COVID, but a lot of good things are happening in Plattsburgh it is good to see it up close.”
“Plattsburgh’s come a long way from when on our fiscal stress monitoring they had been given some level of designation going back a few years, but absolutely things have improved and they are in what we call the ‘no designation’ category, and that’s a good thing, and I know the mayor and council are working hard to keep it that way.”
While the city may be in a better financial position now, it must not dismiss the impact of inflation and the rising gasoline prices we’ve seen the past year.
High gas prices affect municipalities greatly as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, public works vehicles all cost money to fill up.
With any luck, gas prices will climb back down and COVID will go away, but until then, we urge caution for the city and all municipal bodies.
